Honkai Star Rail 2.5 official banners and character release dates

The Honkai Star Rail 2.5 special program livestream has concluded and revealed the upcoming character banners. As usual, the patch will be split into two phases that will feature each of the new 5-star characters and their signature Light Cone. Apart from the brand new 5-stars, some older units will make their way into the game again, allowing players to acquire those who don't have them already.

This article details the banner release dates for Honkai Star Rail 2.5 and which characters and Light Cones will be featured in both phases.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 character banners

As per tradition, the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 patch will feature two brand new 5-star characters, Feixiao and Lingsha. Apart from the 5-star, a new 4-star unit, Moze will also debut in this turn-based HoYoverse title.

First phase (begins on September 10, 2024)

Version 2.5 first phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.5 will feature Feixiao’s limited-time character banner and the rerun banner of Kafka, Robin, and Black Swan. Feixiao is the newest Path of The Hunt unit who will join the Wind character roster.

All units that will be featured during the first phase of the version 2.5 patch are as follows:

Feixiao (5-star, The Hunt, Wind)

(5-star, The Hunt, Wind) Robin (5-star, Harmony, Physical)

(5-star, Harmony, Physical) Black Swan (5-star, Nihility, Wind)

(5-star, Nihility, Wind) Kafka (5-star, Nihility, Lightning)

(5-star, Nihility, Lightning) Moze (4-star, The Hunt, Lightning)

(4-star, The Hunt, Lightning) Asta (4-star, harmony, Fire)

(4-star, harmony, Fire) Luka (4-star, Nihility, Physical)

Second phase (begins on October 1, 2024)

Version 2.5 second phase event banners (Image via HoYoverse)

During the second phase, Lingsha will be featured in the event Warp banner. She is a Fire element wielder who treads on the Path of Abundance.

Here are the characters who will be available in the second phase of the upcoming update:

Lingsha (5-star, Abundance, Fire)

(5-star, Abundance, Fire) Topaz & Numby (5-star, The Hunt, Fire)

(5-star, The Hunt, Fire) Misha (4-star, Destruction, Ice)

(4-star, Destruction, Ice) Natasha (4-star, Abundance, Physical)

(4-star, Abundance, Physical) Guinaifen (4-star, Nihility, Fire)

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Light Cone banners

During both phases, the limited 5-star units’ signature Light Cones will be available alongside them. As usual, three LCs will be featured in both of the phases’ banners with a boosted drop rate. So, players will have a chance to acquire these three Light Cones more than other 4-stars.

First phase Light Cones

Feixiao's Light Cone will be available during the first phase (Image via HoYoverse)

All of the LCs that will be available during phase one are as follows:

I Venture Forth to Hunt (5-star, The Hunt)

(5-star, The Hunt) Patience is All You Need (5-star, Nihility)

(5-star, Nihility) Reforged Remembrance (5-star, Nihility)

(5-star, Nihility) Flowing Nightglow (5-star, Harmony)

(5-star, Harmony) Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat (4-star, Nihility)

(4-star, Nihility) Swordplay (4-star, The Hunt)

(4-star, The Hunt) The Birth of the Self (4-star, Erudition)

Second phase Light Cones

Topaz's Light Cone can be acquired during the second phase of version 2.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section lists all LCs that players can acquire during phase two of Honkai Star Rail Version 2.5:

Scent Alone Stays True (5-star, Abundance)

(5-star, Abundance) Worrisome, Blissful (5-star, The Hunt)

(5-star, The Hunt) Shadowed by Night (4-star, The Hunt)

(4-star, The Hunt) Planetary Rendezvous (4-star, Harmony)

(4-star, Harmony) Shared Feeling (4-star, Abundance)

This sums up the Honkai Star Rail 2.5 official banner schedule.

