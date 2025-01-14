Honkai Star Rail 3.0 server maintenance ending time and countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 update is scheduled to release on January 15, 2025, following a five-hour server maintenance. The patch is packed with fresh content ranging from new characters to events, so players might want to track the global launch. They will receive 600x Stellar Jade as compensation for the downtime.

This article presents the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 server maintenance ending time for all regions with a countdown to track it.

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 server maintenance ending time for all regions

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 maintenance is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8). It will last for roughly five hours, during which players will be locked out of the game while HoYoverse fixes bugs and prepares the server for the new patch. The HSR 3.0 server maintenance will end on the same day by 11 am (UTC+8).

The aforementioned timing could differ depending on the player's location. Regardless, they would want to track the update as it will bring a fresh batch of content. To help them, we have listed below the version 3.0 server maintenance ending time across different regions:

America (January 14, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 7 pm

: 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 8 pm

: 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : 9 pm

: 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 pm

Europe (January 15, 2025)

Western European Time (WET) : 3 am

: 3 am Central European Time (CET) : 4 am

: 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): 5 am

Asia (January 15, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST) : 8:30 am

: 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : 11 am

: 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : 12 pm

: 12 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : 11 am

: 11 am Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Readers can also refer to the countdown below to track the maintenance ending time for patch 3.0. Do note that the timer will not account for delays or rescheduling by any means.

Version 3.0 first phase banners

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner will kick off as soon as the update goes live. The first phase of event warps will feature the following characters:

The Herta (5-star)- Ice, Erudition

(5-star)- Ice, Erudition Lingsha (5-star)- Fire, Abundance

(5-star)- Fire, Abundance Feixiao (5-star)- Wind, The Hunt

(5-star)- Wind, The Hunt Jade (5-star)- Quantum, Erudition

(5-star)- Quantum, Erudition Natasha (4-star)- Physical, Abundance

(4-star)- Physical, Abundance Moze (4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt

(4-star)- Lightning, The Hunt Asta (4-star)- Fire, Harmony

Here are the Light Cones that players can obtain in the first phase of patch 3.0:

Into the Unreachable Veil - 5-star: Erudition

- 5-star: Erudition Scent Alone Stays True - 5-star: Abundance

- 5-star: Abundance I Venture Alone to Hunt - 5-star: The Hunt

- 5-star: The Hunt Yet Hope is Priceless - 5-star: Erudition

- 5-star: Erudition Landau’s Choice - 4-star: Preservation

- 4-star: Preservation Geniuses’ Repose - 4-star: Erudition

- 4-star: Erudition Only Silence Remains- 4-star: The Hunt

