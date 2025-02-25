Honkai Star Rail 3.1 early patch notes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update continues Trailblazers' journey in Amphoreus and adds plenty of new content, including quests, characters, and Light Cones, all of which are covered in the patch notes. The patch also introduces several quality-of-life (QoL) changes to the game.

Ad

This article provides the early patch notes for Honkai Star Rail's 3.1 update and lists all the additions HoYoverse has made in the version.

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 patch notes: New banner, events, features, and more

New banner characters and Light Cones

Tribbie in HSR (Image via HoYoverse)

The new update introduces Tribbie and Mydei. While the former is a Quantum character from the Path of Harmony, the latter is an Imaginary character from the Path of Remembrance. Yunli and Huohuo also return to the game with the patch.

Ad

Trending

Here is the complete banner schedule:

Phase 1

Tribbie (5-star) - Quantum, Harmony

(5-star) - Quantum, Harmony Yunli (5-star) - Physical, Destruction

(5-star) - Physical, Destruction Lynx (4-star) - Quantum, Abundance

(4-star) - Quantum, Abundance Hook (4-star) - Fire, Destruction

(4-star) - Fire, Destruction Guinaifen (4-star) - Fire, Nihility

Phase 2

Mydei (5-star) - Imaginary, Remembrance

(5-star) - Imaginary, Remembrance Huohuo (5-star) - Wind, Abundance

(5-star) - Wind, Abundance Arlan (4-star) - Lightning, Destruction

(4-star) - Lightning, Destruction Xueyi (4-star) - Quantum, Destruction

(4-star) - Quantum, Destruction Natasha (4-star) - Physical, Abundance

New Light Cones in version 3.0

If Time Were a Flower - Harmony; obtained from Warp

- Harmony; obtained from Warp Flame of Blood, Blaze my Path - Destruction; obtained from Warp

- Destruction; obtained from Warp Memory's Curtain Never Falls - Remembrance; obtained from The Herta Shop

Ad

Events

Gift of Odyssey returns in HSR 3.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

There will be several events active during the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update. Players can participate in them to obtain lucrative rewards. These are:

Ad

The Awooo Firm

Holy City Appraisals

Gift of Odyssey

Planar Fissure

Realm of the Strange

Trailblaze Mission

Expand Tweet

Ad

A new Trailblaze Mission called "Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne" is being added to the title with the new patch. It continues the main storyline and picks up from where the previous quest ended.

Divergent Universe: Protean Hero

Expand Tweet

Ad

After completing the Simulated Universe: World 3, players can partake in the new Divergent Universe: Protean Hero to obtain rewards like Stellar Jades, Wishful Resin, Self-Modeling Resin, and Tracks of Destiny.

New boss materials

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 adds two new stagnant shadows to the game — Shape of Gelydmoon and Shape of Sloggyre. Defeating them drops the following new boss materials:

Darkveil Moonlight

Harbinger of Strife

New Planar Ornaments

Two new Planar Ornaments have also been added to the title with the new update. They could be useful for several characters. The Planar Ornaments are:

Ad

Bone Collection's Serene Demesne

Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding

QoL changes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update includes many quality-of-life changes aiming to improve the player experience. These are:

Trailblazers can craft items of the purple rarity directly by using items of the green one.

Upon selecting a character as a build target, all the materials required for them can be seen in the Interstellar Handbook. Players can also select upcoming characters to pre-farm their resources.

The puzzles encountered during quests are toned down for a better experience.

New pathways are added, aiming to reduce backtracking during gameplay.

HoYoverse has reduced the enemy count to adjust the difficulty.

The Claim All option is optimized.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.