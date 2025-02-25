The Honkai Star Rail 3.1 update was released globally on February 26, 2025, and introduced two new characters to the game — Tribbie and Mydei. To obtain either of them or any of the rerun characters, you will require Stellar Jades. One of the best methods to get this resource easily is to use exclusive codes. However, considering they expire after a certain duration, it can be difficult to keep track of the active ones.

This article lists all the active Honkai Star Rail 3.1 redeem codes that you can use to obtain free rewards.

All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.1

Here are all the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 redeem codes active during February 2025 along with their corresponding rewards:

HSRCHOCOLATE2025: Adventure Log x6, Dreamlight Mixed Sweets x2

Adventure Log x6, Dreamlight Mixed Sweets x2 XYZ7OPQR9012 : Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000

: Stellar Jade x50, Credits x10,000 IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS : Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1

: Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1 HSRAWAITSYOU : Stellar Jade x60, Traveler's Guide x2, Refined Aether x3, Credits x5,000

: Stellar Jade x60, Traveler's Guide x2, Refined Aether x3, Credits x5,000 NEWWORLD0115: Steelclaw Dagger x3, Credits x20,000

Steelclaw Dagger x3, Credits x20,000 THEHERTAGIFT: Adventure Log x6, Disposable Shield x2

Adventure Log x6, Disposable Shield x2 HERTAGIFT: Adventure Log x6, Automatic Wooden Dummy x2

Adventure Log x6, Automatic Wooden Dummy x2 THISISTHEHERTA : Life Transmitter x2, Credits x10,000

: Life Transmitter x2, Credits x10,000 LIGHTTHEWAY : Odd Gummy Candy x2, Credits x5,000

: Odd Gummy Candy x2, Credits x5,000 AMPHOREUS0115 : Clockie Pizza (Whole) ×2, Credits ×5,000

: Clockie Pizza (Whole) ×2, Credits ×5,000 REMEMBRANCE : Potato Fries Sundae x2, Credits x5,000

: Potato Fries Sundae x2, Credits x5,000 AWAITSYOURLIGHT : Golden Slumbernana x2, Credits x5,000

: Golden Slumbernana x2, Credits x5,000 THEETERNALLAND : Alfalfa Salad x2, Credits x5,000

: Alfalfa Salad x2, Credits x5,000 HSRINGAMESTOP: Adventure Log x4, Lost Gold Fragment x2, Sweet Dreams Holographic Ticket x3, Credits x10,000

Adventure Log x4, Lost Gold Fragment x2, Sweet Dreams Holographic Ticket x3, Credits x10,000 DEF3Y5Z6A7B8 : Traveler's Guide x3, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credits x20,000

: Traveler's Guide x3, Cosmic Fried Rice x3, Credits x20,000 HSRNEWYEAR2025 : Traveler's Guide x3, Credits x20,000

: Traveler's Guide x3, Credits x20,000 STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x50, Traveler's Guide x2, Bottled Soda x5, Credits x10,000

Players are advised to use the above codes at the earliest to not miss out on free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail

HSR redemption codes can be exchanged via two methods — in-game or on the official HoYoverse website. Here are the steps for both:

How to redeem in-game

Redeeming a code in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these steps to use codes from within the game:

Go to the Pause menu by pressing the Esc key.

Tap on the triple dot icon (...) located beside the username.

Click the Redemption Code option.

Paste the code in the dialog box that opens up and click Confirm to receive the rewards.

Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

How to redeem from the official website

Redeeming a code on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use the codes on the official website. Here's how to do so:

Head over to the official HoYoverse HSR code website.

Log in using the in-game account.

Choose and confirm the server.

Paste the code in the designated area and press 'Redeem' to receive the rewards.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

