Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae release date and time

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is set to debut during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 on October 15, 2025. Due to timezone differences, players in major regions will not gain access to this 5-star character at the same time. As a result, many may be wondering when the unit will become available on their respective servers.

This article discusses the release timings for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in each major region.

Exploring Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s release date and time in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Character Preview | Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae Hello, Trailblazer! Today, we have the character preview for Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae (Preservation: Physical)! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

As mentioned, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will launch alongside the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 on October 15, 2025. Once this phase begins, the Preservation character’s banner will go live, and players will be able to obtain him for free.

Since Permansor Terrae is the featured unit for phase two, his banner will roll out at different times across regions. Here's a breakdown of his release schedule by region:

America

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will debut on American servers on October 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm (server time).

Europe

European players will be able to pull for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae shortly after his debut in Asia on October 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm (server time).

Asia

As usual, the Asian server will be the first to receive the second-phase banners. Trailblazers in this region can access Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s banner on October 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm (server time).

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae banner details in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

Permansor Terrae's banner details (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will debut in Honkai Star Rail alongside the rerun of the second-phase character, Anaxa. In addition, several 4-star units will also be featured in the banners. Those curious about the upcoming lineup can refer to the following section for details:

5-star: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Preservation, Physical) and Anaxa (Erudition, Wind)

4-star: Sushang, Serval, and Hanya

Each 5-star unit’s signature Light Cone will also be featured in their respective banner. Similar to the character banners, three 4-star Light Cones will be featured with an increased drop rate. They are:

5-star: Though Worlds Apart (Preservation) and Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Erudition)

4-star: Landau’s Choice, Perfect Timing, and Only Silence Remains

