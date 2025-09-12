Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is giving away new Dan Heng 5-star for free

HoYoverse have announced that they are giving away Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Previously, the developers disclosed that they would offer a limited-time character for free, except Archer, the Fate collaboration character. Trailblazers had been speculating about the free character for a bit, but now they finally know who the 5-star unit is.In this article, we will be taking a look at when players can get Dan Heng Persmansor Terrae for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 and more.Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will be given away for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6As mentioned, HoYoverse, the developers of this gacha title, will be giving away Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. This means players who were thinking of pulling for him won’t have to spend their Stellar Jades and can just roll for the Light Cone instead.When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences on October 15, 2025, players on Level 3 or above will receive the Preservation character for free when they log into the game for the first time. Additionally, those who don’t play this HoYoverse title frequently can rest easy, as they can log into the game anytime before the HSR version 4.0 ends to get this 5-star unit.Alongside the new 5-star character, they will also receive Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's upgrade materials to ascend him up to Level 60. This will help low-level players, as they cannot farm some of the ascension items.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner: 4-stars and Light ConesFor more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian OnslaughtHonkai Star Rail version 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed