Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is giving away new Dan Heng 5-star for free

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 12, 2025 13:55 GMT
HoYoverse to giveaway Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)
HoYoverse have announced that they are giving away Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Previously, the developers disclosed that they would offer a limited-time character for free, except Archer, the Fate collaboration character. Trailblazers had been speculating about the free character for a bit, but now they finally know who the 5-star unit is.

In this article, we will be taking a look at when players can get Dan Heng Persmansor Terrae for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 and more.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will be given away for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6

As mentioned, HoYoverse, the developers of this gacha title, will be giving away Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for free in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. This means players who were thinking of pulling for him won’t have to spend their Stellar Jades and can just roll for the Light Cone instead.

When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences on October 15, 2025, players on Level 3 or above will receive the Preservation character for free when they log into the game for the first time. Additionally, those who don’t play this HoYoverse title frequently can rest easy, as they can log into the game anytime before the HSR version 4.0 ends to get this 5-star unit.

Alongside the new 5-star character, they will also receive Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's upgrade materials to ascend him up to Level 60. This will help low-level players, as they cannot farm some of the ascension items.

