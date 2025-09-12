Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed

Alongside the new characters, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program revealed the two upcoming signature Light Cones. Since these items are new, players might wonder what effects they can grant, alongside how they can acquire these 5-star gears.

Ad

For those curious, this article will take a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones and their unique effects.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones

To Evernight’s Stars

To Evernight's Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

To Evernight’s Stars is the signature Light Cone of Evernight, the newest Remembrance character. This item boasts 5-star rarity and will become available to all players alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. At Superimposition Level One, the LC can grant the following effect:

Ad

Trending

“Increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite uses an ability, the wearer gains ‘Noctis.’ While the wearer has ‘Noctis,’ all allies' memosprites ignore 20% of the target's DEF when dealing DMG. Increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite disappears, the wearer recovers 8 Energy. Similar effects cannot stack.”

Ad

How to acquire: Like all signature Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail, To Evernight’s Stars will be featured in a Warp banner during version 3.6’s first phase. Hence, Trailblazers must roll in the respective banner to get this LC.

Though Worlds Apart

Though Worlds Apart (Image via HoYoverse)

Though Worlds Apart is Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature weapon in Honkai Star Rail. It will debut alongside the character in the upcoming update’s phase two. The unique effect this 5-star LC can grant to its wearer at Superimposition Level One is as follows:

Ad

“Increases the wearer's ATK by 64%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer's ATK to all allies, and additionally restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer's ATK to the ally character with the lowest HP, and grants ‘Redoubt’ to all allies for 3 turn(s). Targets with ‘Redoubt’ deal 24% more DMG, which further increases by 12% if they have summons.”

Ad

How to acquire: Similar to Evernight’s Light Cone, players can get Though Worlds Apart by rolling in the respective warp banner during phase two of Honkai Star Rail patch 3.6.

For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.