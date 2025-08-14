  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae signature Light Cone leaked

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 14, 2025 09:09 GMT
Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leaks about Dan Heng Permansor Terrae
We explore the Honkai Star Rail leaks about Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Evernight, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail has been leaked. The leak comes courtesy of @nivskis, a reliable source on X who sheds some light on the unique effect and the expected ascension materials of the LC. This information should help those waiting for the unit decide if they want to get this LC when it debuts.

In this article, we look at Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone leaks in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

New Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's signature Light Cone

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, has been leaked by @nivskis, a third-party source on X. The post showcases various information, including the LC’s unique effect, which can be triggered by characters treading on the Preservation Path.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart, will likely grant the following effect to its wearer:

  • New Scale: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 24% and Shield Effect provided by 30%. When the wearer uses Ultimate, restores HP equal to 10% of the wearer’s ATK to all allies, and grants “Redoubt” to all allies for 3 turn(s). Targets with “Redoubt” deal 24% more DMG, which further increases by 12% if they have summons.
Though Worlds Apart's ascension materials

Divine Amber (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Similar to most Light Cones, Trailblazers will likely need to farm certain ascension materials for Though Worlds Apart. The following section details the expected list of materials for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s signature weapon:

  • x385,000 Credit
  • x4 Scattered Stardust
  • x12 Crystal Meteorites
  • x15 Divine Amber
  • x20 Fear-Stomped Flesh
  • x20 Courage-Torn Chest
  • x14 Glory-Aspersed Torso

Like Evernight’s Light Cone, all of Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s materials can also be farmed before their release. For Scattered Stardust and its other rarities, players must challenge Crimson Calyx: Bud of Preservation in Clock Studios Theme Park.

As for Glory-Aspersed Torso and other variants, Trailblazers must eliminate creatures from the Titankin faction. They can be seen all across Amphoreus.

Check out the following links for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

