Honkai Star Rail Evernight signature Light Cone leaked

Among the many Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leaks, one post from @nivskis showcased Evernight's signature Light Cone. The X post shared players various details regarding the 5-star item, showing what the LC might be able to do after it debuts. The post also hints at the materials players will likely need to upgrade it.This article details the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak regarding Evernight's signature Light Cone and its ascension materials.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Evernight's signature Light Cone effects and materialsAs mentioned, Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak reliable source @nivskis showcased Evernight's signature Light Cone, To Evernight's Stars, and its expected effects. Since the character follows the Remembrance Path, the effect can be utilized by any unit following the identical Path.The following section details the expected unique effect of To Evernight's Stars in Honkai Star Rail:Sleepless: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. When the wearer's memsprite uses an ability, the wearer gains 1 stack of "Noctis." While the wearer has "Noctis," all allies' memosprite ignores 20% of the target's DEF when dealing DMG. Similar effects cannot stack. For each stack of "Noctis" the wearer has, increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 12%. "Noctis" can stack up to four times.Ascension materialsFlower of Alaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)The X post from @nivskis details what materials players will supposedly need to farm to level up Evernight's signature Light Cone, To Evernight's Stars:385,000 x Credit15 x Flower of Alaya12 x Seedling of Manas4 x Bija of Consciousness14 x Eternal Lament20 x Echoing Wail20 x Ethereal OmenIn the current version of Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers can farm/pre-farm all of the abovementioned materials. Flower of Alaya, Seedling of Manas, and Bija of Consciousness can be farmed by clearing Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance. It can be accessed from the Interastral Peace Guide's Survival Index tab.Moreover, players can farm Eternal Lament and its other variants by defeating adversaries from the Black Tide faction. However, Trailblazers need to be Equilibrium Level 2 and above to get the drops.