Honkai Star Rail Evernight signature Light Cone leaked

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 14, 2025 07:49 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail Evernight signature Light Cone leak (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail Evernight signature Light Cone leak (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the many Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leaks, one post from @nivskis showcased Evernight’s signature Light Cone. The X post shared players various details regarding the 5-star item, showing what the LC might be able to do after it debuts. The post also hints at the materials players will likely need to upgrade it.

Ad

This article details the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak regarding Evernight’s signature Light Cone and its ascension materials.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Evernight’s signature Light Cone effects and materials

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak reliable source @nivskis showcased Evernight’s signature Light Cone, To Evernight’s Stars, and its expected effects. Since the character follows the Remembrance Path, the effect can be utilized by any unit following the identical Path.

The following section details the expected unique effect of To Evernight’s Stars in Honkai Star Rail:

  • Sleepless: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 30%. When the wearer’s memsprite uses an ability, the wearer gains 1 stack of “Noctis.” While the wearer has “Noctis,” all allies’ memosprite ignores 20% of the target’s DEF when dealing DMG. Similar effects cannot stack. For each stack of “Noctis” the wearer has, increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 12%. “Noctis” can stack up to four times.
Ad

Ascension materials

Flower of Alaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Flower of Alaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

The X post from @nivskis details what materials players will supposedly need to farm to level up Evernight’s signature Light Cone, To Evernight’s Stars:

Ad
  • 385,000 x Credit
  • 15 x Flower of Alaya
  • 12 x Seedling of Manas
  • 4 x Bija of Consciousness
  • 14 x Eternal Lament
  • 20 x Echoing Wail
  • 20 x Ethereal Omen

In the current version of Honkai Star Rail, Trailblazers can farm/pre-farm all of the abovementioned materials. Flower of Alaya, Seedling of Manas, and Bija of Consciousness can be farmed by clearing Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance. It can be accessed from the Interastral Peace Guide’s Survival Index tab.

Ad

Moreover, players can farm Eternal Lament and its other variants by defeating adversaries from the Black Tide faction. However, Trailblazers need to be Equilibrium Level 2 and above to get the drops.

Check out the following links for more Honkai Star Rail articles:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications