Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Relic sets leaked

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 closed beta tests starting, various leaks have begun surfacing online. Among them, a leak from a trusted third-party source, HomDGCat, has shed some light on upcoming Relic sets and the effects they are expected to grant their wielders. In addition to introducing new characters, HoYoverse is also adding new Relics designed to synergize with each unit's kit.This article discusses the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Relics and their expected set effects.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Recent Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak hints at new Relics and their set effectsNew 3.6 Relic Sets via HomDGCat Wiki byu/stanlaurence inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAccording to a Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak from HomDGCat, two Relic sets will make their way into the game during the upcoming update. Like every set, they are expected to grant certain effects when equipped by a character.The leaked Relics and their expected set effects are listed below:Self-Enshrouded Recluse2-piece set effect: Boosts the wearer's CRIT DMG by 16%.4-piece set effect: Further increases the wielder's CRIT DMG by 16%. If any allied character consumes a Skill Point in a turn, it will be replenished. This regeneration effect can be activated once per battle, and the trigger count will be restored at the beginning of the subsequent turn.World-Remaking Deliverer2-piece set effect: Boost the wielder's CRIT Rate by 8%.4-piece set effect: If the wearer's memosprite is present on the battlefield when they use their Basic ATK or Skill, both of their HP receive a 24% boost. Additionally, all allies will be granted 8% damage boost until the wearer uses one of the two aforementioned abilities.