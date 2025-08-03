Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing reveals Evernight, an upcoming character

HoYoverse has unveiled March 7th's Evernight variant for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. As we come close to the conclusion of the Trailblazing expedition on the Eternal Land of Amphoreus, fellow Trailblazer, March, who has been sitting on the sidelines, will finally join the fray. She has also seen an upgrade, as this new variant of hers is a 5-star limited-time character.HoYoverse teased Evernight during the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream, with glimpses of her appearing in the trailer. She has now been confirmed for the game's future patch of 3.6.Evernight revealed for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 updateMarch 7th, one of the core members of the Trailblazing trio has been absent for quite a while since she contracted a mysterious fever during the very start of Amphoreus. Now she is set to return as the mysterious Evernight in the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 version.Similar to Dan Heng's Imbibitor Lunae variant, she will be a limited-time character and has been upgraded to the 5-star rarity. She will also follow the Path of Remembrance, and unlike her Hunt form, which you can swap from the get-go, you will need to use your Stellar Jades to obtain her, as she is a limited character.Her official announcement post describes her as:&quot;In the secluded Memory Zone, candlelight casts echoes of the past, softly fading away in the mist. Evernight, child of Remembrance born from the shadow, Chrysos Heir who conceals the Coreflame of Time, you shall stir the tide of Oblivion, guarding the wish of the mirrored soul.&quot;March 7th's new variant will become playable in the 3.6 update, most likely alongside another character that will be announced by the developers soon.Rarity: 5-starElement: IcePath: RemembranceWhen will the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update be releasedVersion 3.6 will be available after the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 ends on September 23. It will be released the next day, on September 24, 2025, unless HoYoverse decides on any changes to the schedule.March 7th's new variant will likely lead the first phase of the update, with another unannounced character being featured in the second phase.