Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing reveals Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae, an upcoming character

HoYoverse has revealed the second featured character of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update, Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae. With the Amphoreus storyline coming to its conclusion within a few patches, the Astral Express crew is set to take the central stage as both Dan Heng and March 7th's Evernight form will be featured in version 3.6 of Star Rail.Permansor Terrae is a 5-star Preservation character and will likely appear on the second phase of version 3.6. Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae revealed for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 updateWith the Chrysos Heirs' storylines coming to an end and the looming threat of Destruction growing on Amphoreus, the Trailblaze crew is finally set to take the central stage of the story. After he awakened to his Imbibitor Lunae form in Xianzhou, we finally got the second variant of our old friend, Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae, for the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch.His announcement post has the following description for him: &quot;Nameless Dan Heng, Chrysos Heir who guards the Earth's Coreflame, you must steady the world as it falls, and guide all life across the land to a new home beyond. All rivers flow to the sea, mountains echo in chorus, the path of Permanence shall stretch beyond horizons.&quot;Dan Heng's Permansor Terrae form takes a backseat from being classified as a damage dealer from his other variants, as he is from the Preservation class. He will aid the team's survivability and also utilize the Physical element. Rarity: 5-starPath: PreservationElement: PhysicalThe upcoming story in Star Rail's 3.5 patch might finally showcase his abilities ahead of his release, as Dan Heng is one of the companions who follows the Trailblazer in the Eternal Land of Amphoreus.When will Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update's phase 2 releaseVersion 3.6 is scheduled for release on September 24, 2025, and Phase 2 will commence on October 15. Evernight March 7th, will likely be featured in the first phase of the update, with Dan Heng: Permansor Terrae taking the second half. While it is unconfirmed, leaks suggest that Permansor Terrae might be the second free character that HoYoverse promised during the version 3.4 livestream. Given that it is ultimately leaked information, take it with a grain of salt and wait till the developers confirm it during the special program for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.