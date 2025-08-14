Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae ascension and trace materials leaked

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail were leaked, following the version 3.6 closed beta launch. The information came from X user @nivskis and also covers the resources required to level up Evernight, the other 5-star character featured in the next patch.
However, players will be particularly interested in summoning Dan Heng’s new incarnation, given that he is a Preservation unit. It's been a while since a new one was released. This article further explores Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s ascension and trace materials leaks from HSR 3.6 closed beta.
Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s supposed ascension and Trace materials
Leaks from X user @nivskis shows the ascension and trace materials for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail. You can refer to the following list to farm the resources:
Ascension materials
- 308,000 Credits
- 65x Invasive Clot
- 15x Fear-Stomped Flesh
- 15x Courage-Torn Chest
- 15x Glory-Aspersed Torso
Trace materials
- 3 Million Credits
- Daythunder Anamnesis x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
- Fear-Stomped Flesh x41
- Courage-Torn Chest x56
- Glory-Aspersed Torso x58
- Scattered Stardust X18
- Crystal Meteorites X69
- Divine Amber x139
Remember that ascending characters in HSR to level 90 also requires roughly 290x Traveler’s Guide, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is no exception.
Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso
Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same materials. You need to farm all of them to properly ascend Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. The material is primarily dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. Other sources include the Divergent and Simulated Universes.
Scattered Stardust/ Crystal Meteorites/ Divine Amber
Scattered Stardust, Crystal Meteorites, and Divine Amber are the trace materials for Preservation characters, including Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. You can obtain them from the Bud of Preservation Crimson Calyx located on Clock Studios Theme Park Floor 2.
With sufficient resources, you can also craft Crystal Meteorites and Divine Amber from the Omni-Synthesizer.
Invasive Clot
Invasive Clot is an ascension material for Physical characters. It can be obtained from the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located on "Dragonbone City" Styxia Floor 3.
Daythunder Anamnesis
Daythunder Anamnesis is the weekly boss material for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. To obtain it, defeat the Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky. The boss spawns at the Glance of Twilight Echo of War.
