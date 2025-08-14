Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae ascension and trace materials leaked

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail were leaked, following the version 3.6 closed beta launch. The information came from X user @nivskis and also covers the resources required to level up Evernight, the other 5-star character featured in the next patch.

However, players will be particularly interested in summoning Dan Heng’s new incarnation, given that he is a Preservation unit. It's been a while since a new one was released. This article further explores Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s ascension and trace materials leaks from HSR 3.6 closed beta.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s supposed ascension and Trace materials

아니 @nivskis ✨materials for new characters 3.6 Evernight (Ice, Remembrance) Dang Heng: Permansor Terrae (Physical, Preservation) #hsr #HonkaiStarRail #HonkaiStaiRail #Evernight #DanHeng

Leaks from X user @nivskis shows the ascension and trace materials for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail. You can refer to the following list to farm the resources:

Ascension materials

308,000 Credits

65x Invasive Clot

15x Fear-Stomped Flesh

15x Courage-Torn Chest

15x Glory-Aspersed Torso

Trace materials

3 Million Credits

Daythunder Anamnesis x12

Tracks of Destiny x8

Fear-Stomped Flesh x41

Courage-Torn Chest x56

Glory-Aspersed Torso x58

Scattered Stardust X18

Crystal Meteorites X69

Divine Amber x139

Remember that ascending characters in HSR to level 90 also requires roughly 290x Traveler’s Guide, and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is no exception.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae animation leaks

Fear-Stomped Flesh/ Courage-Torn Chest/ Glory-Aspersed Torso

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)

Fear-Stomped Flesh, Courage-Torn Chest, and Glory-Aspersed Torso are different rarities of the same materials. You need to farm all of them to properly ascend Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. The material is primarily dropped by enemies from the Titankin faction. Other sources include the Divergent and Simulated Universes.

Scattered Stardust/ Crystal Meteorites/ Divine Amber

Divine Amber (Image via HoYoverse)

Scattered Stardust, Crystal Meteorites, and Divine Amber are the trace materials for Preservation characters, including Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. You can obtain them from the Bud of Preservation Crimson Calyx located on Clock Studios Theme Park Floor 2.

With sufficient resources, you can also craft Crystal Meteorites and Divine Amber from the Omni-Synthesizer.

Invasive Clot

Invasive Clot (Image via HoYoverse)

Invasive Clot is an ascension material for Physical characters. It can be obtained from the Shape of Deepsheaf Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located on "Dragonbone City" Styxia Floor 3.

Daythunder Anamnesis

Daythunder Anamnesis (Image via HoYoverse)

Daythunder Anamnesis is the weekly boss material for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. To obtain it, defeat the Sublime, Radiant, Avatar of the Sky. The boss spawns at the Glance of Twilight Echo of War.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

