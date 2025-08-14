Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae animation leaks: Skill, ultimate, and more

Honkai Star Rail’s Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will supposedly be a new transformation of the Astral Express crew member of the same name- Dan Heng. He has been officially teased via the recent drip marketing campaign, which further confirms her arrival in the version 3.6 update. Since the patch’s closed beta kicked off, credible leak sources like Dimbreath managed to share in-game gameplay of the 5-star character.This article further explores the animation leaks of Dan Heng Permansor Terrae in HSR.Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks from the version 3.6 closed beta that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.All Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae animation leaks exploredDan Heng • Permansor Terrae Animations via Dim byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksDan Heng Permansor Terrae in Honkai Star Rail will have a couple of idle animations, like every other character. In the preview shared by Dimbreath, he can be seen touching the ground below to manifest some foliage with a sapling. The 5-star Dan Heng can also summon and control a golden dragon while levitating.In the overworld, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae uses his trusty pike while attacking enemies. He also slams the weapon on the ground and summons the dragon upon activating his technique. The ability will potentially have some defensive effect, considering he treads on the Preservation Path with the new transformation.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae signature Light Cone leakedDan Heng Permansor Terrae also has intriguing combat animations, which are among the best in the game. His basic attack is pretty much the same as in the overworld. However, his skill has exciting visual elements. Upon casting the ability, he calls the dragon, who hovers behind him, granting a unique jade-colored shield.Apparently, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae has access to some form of follow-up attack. When the ability is triggered, the same creature appears on the screen only to slam down on a target, dealing damage.Dan Heng Permansor Terrae also manifests multiple golden dragons upon activating his ultimate ability. He charges towards the enemy with his summons and delivers the final blow.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.