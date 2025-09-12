Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner: 4-stars and Light Cones

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 livestream concluding, HoYoverse revealed Evernight’s banner details. As per the official information, her banner will become available to Trailblazers once the update releases on September 24, 2025. Besides that, she will be accompanied by several 4-star characters and Light Cones.

Ad

For those curious, we take a look at Evernight’s banner details in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half character banner, explored

HSR version 3.6 first phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Evernight’s limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 will become available alongside the upcoming patch on September 24, 2025. Once the servers go live after the maintenance, Trailblazers can log into the game and roll for her.

Ad

Trending

Like all banners, Evernight’s will feature several 4-stars, along with a 5-star rerun character. They are:

5-star - Evernight: Remembrance Path, Ice

5-star - The Herta: Erudition Path, Ice

4-star - Xueyi: Destruction Path, Quantum

4-star - Guinaifen: Nihility Path, Fire

4-star - Misha: Destruction Path, Ice

Also read: HSR 3.6 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half Light Cone banner, explored

HSR version 3.6 first phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Accompanying the characters, the first half of HSR’s version 3.6 will feature several signature Light Cones with various 4-stars. Among all, the most notable one is Evernight’s signature weapon, To Evernight’s Stars. Additionally, players will be able to roll for The Herta’s Light Cone - Into the Unreachable Veil from the respective banner.

Ad

Trailblazers can acquire the following LCs during Phase One of HSR’s version 3.6 update:

5-star - To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight’s signature weapon): Remembrance Path

5-star - Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature weapon): Erudition Path

4-star - Dance! Dance! Dance!: Harmony Path

4-star - Dream’s Montage: Abundance Path

4-star - After the Charmony Fall: Erudition Path

For more articles and updates regarding this turn-based HoYoverse title, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.