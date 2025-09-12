Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner: 4-stars and Light Cones

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 12, 2025 13:06 GMT
Evernight
Evernight's banner schedule in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 livestream concluding, HoYoverse revealed Evernight’s banner details. As per the official information, her banner will become available to Trailblazers once the update releases on September 24, 2025. Besides that, she will be accompanied by several 4-star characters and Light Cones.

Ad

For those curious, we take a look at Evernight’s banner details in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half character banner, explored

HSR version 3.6 first phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)
HSR version 3.6 first phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, Evernight’s limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 will become available alongside the upcoming patch on September 24, 2025. Once the servers go live after the maintenance, Trailblazers can log into the game and roll for her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Like all banners, Evernight’s will feature several 4-stars, along with a 5-star rerun character. They are:

  • 5-star - Evernight: Remembrance Path, Ice
  • 5-star - The Herta: Erudition Path, Ice
  • 4-star - Xueyi: Destruction Path, Quantum
  • 4-star - Guinaifen: Nihility Path, Fire
  • 4-star - Misha: Destruction Path, Ice

Also read: HSR 3.6 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half Light Cone banner, explored

HSR version 3.6 first phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
HSR version 3.6 first phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

Accompanying the characters, the first half of HSR’s version 3.6 will feature several signature Light Cones with various 4-stars. Among all, the most notable one is Evernight’s signature weapon, To Evernight’s Stars. Additionally, players will be able to roll for The Herta’s Light Cone - Into the Unreachable Veil from the respective banner.

Ad

Trailblazers can acquire the following LCs during Phase One of HSR’s version 3.6 update:

  • 5-star - To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight’s signature weapon): Remembrance Path
  • 5-star - Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature weapon): Erudition Path
  • 4-star - Dance! Dance! Dance!: Harmony Path
  • 4-star - Dream’s Montage: Abundance Path
  • 4-star - After the Charmony Fall: Erudition Path

For more articles and updates regarding this turn-based HoYoverse title, check the following section out:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications