Honkai Star Rail Evernight banner: 4-stars and Light Cones

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 livestream concluding, HoYoverse revealed Evernight’s banner details. As per the official information, her banner will become available to Trailblazers once the update releases on September 24, 2025. Besides that, she will be accompanied by several 4-star characters and Light Cones.
For those curious, we take a look at Evernight’s banner details in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6.
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half character banner, explored
As mentioned, Evernight’s limited-time banner in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 will become available alongside the upcoming patch on September 24, 2025. Once the servers go live after the maintenance, Trailblazers can log into the game and roll for her.
Like all banners, Evernight’s will feature several 4-stars, along with a 5-star rerun character. They are:
- 5-star - Evernight: Remembrance Path, Ice
- 5-star - The Herta: Erudition Path, Ice
- 4-star - Xueyi: Destruction Path, Quantum
- 4-star - Guinaifen: Nihility Path, Fire
- 4-star - Misha: Destruction Path, Ice
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half Light Cone banner, explored
Accompanying the characters, the first half of HSR’s version 3.6 will feature several signature Light Cones with various 4-stars. Among all, the most notable one is Evernight’s signature weapon, To Evernight’s Stars. Additionally, players will be able to roll for The Herta’s Light Cone - Into the Unreachable Veil from the respective banner.
Trailblazers can acquire the following LCs during Phase One of HSR’s version 3.6 update:
- 5-star - To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight’s signature weapon): Remembrance Path
- 5-star - Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta’s signature weapon): Erudition Path
- 4-star - Dance! Dance! Dance!: Harmony Path
- 4-star - Dream’s Montage: Abundance Path
- 4-star - After the Charmony Fall: Erudition Path
