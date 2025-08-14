Honkai Star Rail Evernight ascension and trace materials leaked

In a recent Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak, Evernight’s expected ascension and trace materials surfaced online. This particular leak is from trustworthy source @nivskis, showcasing what players will likely need to fully level up the upcoming Remembrance character. Since most of these leaked items are obtainable, players thinking of getting the unit would be able to pre-farm everything.
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak regarding Evernight’s ascension and trace materials.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Honkai Star Rail Evernight’s supposed ascension and Trace materials
In the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak from @nivskis, players can check out which ascension and trace materials they will likely need to farm for one of the upcoming Remembrance characters, Evernight.
Here are Evernight's supposed ascension and trace materials in HSR:
Ascension materials
- 65 x Sea Siren’s Torn Fin
- 888,100 x Credit
- 15 x Eternal Lament
- 15 x Echoing Wail
- 15 x Ethereal Omen
Trace materials
- 3,000,000 x Credit
- 41 x Ethereal Omen
- 56 x Echoing Wail
- 58 x Eternal Lament
- 18 x Bija of Consciousness
- 69 x Seedling of Manas
- 139 x Flower of Alaya
- 8 x Tracks of Destiny
- 12 x Daythunder Anamnesis
Sea Siren’s Torn Fin
Sea Siren’s Torn Fin is Evernight’s character ascension material. Currently, the item can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Sirens. Players can just use the Survival Index tab of the Interastral Peace Guide to access it. Those who want to manually challenge it should go to “Warbling Shores” Styxia.
Eternal Lament/Echoing Wail/Ethereal Omen
Eternal Lament and the other rarities are character ascension and trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. Players will receive them as drops after defeating Black Tide creatures. To get Eternal Lament as a drop, players need to be Equilibrium Level 4 and higher.
Flower of Alaya/Seedling of Manas/Bija of Consciousness
Bija of Consciousness and its other rarities are primarily used to level up Evernight’s Traces in HSR. All of them can be obtained from the Bud of Remembrance Crimson Calyx. Additionally, a decent amount of Seedling of Manas and Bija or Consciousness can be bought from the Embers Exchange store.
Also read: Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
Daythunder Anamnesis
Lastly, Daythunder Anamnesis is Evernight’s advanced Trace level-up material. It can be acquired by completing the newest Echo of War, Glance of Twilight. Same as Stagnant Shadow, Trailblazers can access this activity through the Interastral Peace Guide’s Survival Index tab.
