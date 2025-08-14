Honkai Star Rail Evernight ascension and trace materials leaked

In a recent Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak, Evernight’s expected ascension and trace materials surfaced online. This particular leak is from trustworthy source @nivskis, showcasing what players will likely need to fully level up the upcoming Remembrance character. Since most of these leaked items are obtainable, players thinking of getting the unit would be able to pre-farm everything.

We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak regarding Evernight’s ascension and trace materials.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Evernight’s supposed ascension and Trace materials

아니 @nivskis ✨materials for new characters 3.6 ​ Evernight (Ice, Remembrance) Dang Heng: Permansor Terrae (Physical, Preservation) ​ #hsr #HonkaiStarRail #HonkaiStaiRail #Evernight #DanHeng

In the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leak from @nivskis, players can check out which ascension and trace materials they will likely need to farm for one of the upcoming Remembrance characters, Evernight.

Here are Evernight's supposed ascension and trace materials in HSR:

Ascension materials

65 x Sea Siren’s Torn Fin

888,100 x Credit

15 x Eternal Lament

15 x Echoing Wail

15 x Ethereal Omen

Trace materials

3,000,000 x Credit

41 x Ethereal Omen

56 x Echoing Wail

58 x Eternal Lament

18 x Bija of Consciousness

69 x Seedling of Manas

139 x Flower of Alaya

8 x Tracks of Destiny

12 x Daythunder Anamnesis

Sea Siren’s Torn Fin

Sea Siren’s Torn Fin (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Sea Siren’s Torn Fin is Evernight’s character ascension material. Currently, the item can be acquired from the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Sirens. Players can just use the Survival Index tab of the Interastral Peace Guide to access it. Those who want to manually challenge it should go to “Warbling Shores” Styxia.

Eternal Lament/Echoing Wail/Ethereal Omen

Eternal Lament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Eternal Lament and the other rarities are character ascension and trace level-up materials in Honkai Star Rail. Players will receive them as drops after defeating Black Tide creatures. To get Eternal Lament as a drop, players need to be Equilibrium Level 4 and higher.

Flower of Alaya/Seedling of Manas/Bija of Consciousness

Flower of Alaya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bija of Consciousness and its other rarities are primarily used to level up Evernight’s Traces in HSR. All of them can be obtained from the Bud of Remembrance Crimson Calyx. Additionally, a decent amount of Seedling of Manas and Bija or Consciousness can be bought from the Embers Exchange store.

Daythunder Anamnesis

Daythunder Anamnesis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, Daythunder Anamnesis is Evernight’s advanced Trace level-up material. It can be acquired by completing the newest Echo of War, Glance of Twilight. Same as Stagnant Shadow, Trailblazers can access this activity through the Interastral Peace Guide’s Survival Index tab.

