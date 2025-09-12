Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

HoYoverse has conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream on September 12, 2025, to reveal all the upcoming content, including the character, banners, events, and more. Viewers also got a glimpse at the gameplay of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the 5-star units featured in the next patch.

Ad

The telecast host further shared three redeem codes containing Stellar Jades and other free resources, which will help players summon and build the new characters. This article further discusses the HSR 3.6 livestream code rewards and their expiry time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown

Redeem this code to get free goodies (Image via HoYoverse)

Three Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes were announced on September 12, 2025. They are listed below along with their rewards:

Ad

Trending

WTK9Z6EMQPEP : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits AA39GPEL9NHB : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide QSJQZ7WL9PZX: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

Players will want to exchange the rewards quickly to avoid missing out on the free goodies. They are available for roughly 24 hours. HoYoverse has indicated that the version 3.6 livestream code will expire on September 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).

The countdown below will further help readers track the remaining time:

Ad

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 redeem codes

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes

You can use either of the official webpage, in-game feature, or HoYoLAB app to redeem the HSR 3.6 livestream codes. Here are the detailed steps:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a browser to access the official HSR website.

Log in to your account.

Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.

Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.

button to exchange the rewards. Repeat the steps for the other codes.

Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the game on any device and log in to your account.

Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will open the Pause menu.

menu. Click on the icon with three dots beside your profile name.

Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

to open a pop-up window. Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Click on the Confirm button.

button. Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

Ad

Redeem on HoYoLAB app

Launch the HoYoLAB application.

Select HSR from the list of games.

Head to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.