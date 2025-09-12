Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

HoYoverse has conducted the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream on September 12, 2025, to reveal all the upcoming content, including the character, banners, events, and more. Viewers also got a glimpse at the gameplay of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the 5-star units featured in the next patch.
The telecast host further shared three redeem codes containing Stellar Jades and other free resources, which will help players summon and build the new characters. This article further discusses the HSR 3.6 livestream code rewards and their expiry time.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown
Three Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes were announced on September 12, 2025. They are listed below along with their rewards:
- WTK9Z6EMQPEP: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
- AA39GPEL9NHB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
- QSJQZ7WL9PZX: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether
Players will want to exchange the rewards quickly to avoid missing out on the free goodies. They are available for roughly 24 hours. HoYoverse has indicated that the version 3.6 livestream code will expire on September 13, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8).
The countdown below will further help readers track the remaining time:
How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes
You can use either of the official webpage, in-game feature, or HoYoLAB app to redeem the HSR 3.6 livestream codes. Here are the detailed steps:
Redeem on the official website
- Use a browser to access the official HSR website.
- Log in to your account.
- Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
- Insert the livestream code in the dialogue box.
- Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
- Repeat the steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game
- Launch the game on any device and log in to your account.
- Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will open the Pause menu.
- Click on the icon with three dots beside your profile name.
- Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
- Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.
- Click on the Confirm button.
- Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem on HoYoLAB app
- Launch the HoYoLAB application.
- Select HSR from the list of games.
- Head to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.
