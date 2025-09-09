Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes release date and countdown

Trailblazers are waiting for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes to drop, as they will reward free Stellar Jades, Credit, and other in-game resources. The items can be used to summon and build the upcoming 5-star characters, namely Evernight and Dan Heng Permanisor Terrae.
The telecast host will share a total of three HSR codes, which can be redeemed via any official method. This article further explores their release window.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes release details
HoYoverse will share the first code shortly into the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream airing on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The remaining two will be dispatched at certain instances during the broadcast. The countdown below will help readers track the time until the Special Program premieres globally:
The list below contains the HSR 3.6 livestream schedule for major regions:
America (September 12,, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am
Europe (September 12,, 2025)
- Western European Standard Time (WEST): 12:30 pm
- Central European Standard Time (CEST): 1:30 pm
- Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 2:30 pm
Asia (September 12,, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm
How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream code
Redeem on the official website
- Open any browser and head to the official HSR website.
- Log in to your account.
- Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.
- Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.
- Repeat the steps for the other codes.
Redeem in-game
- Boot up HSR from any device.
- Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen to bring up the menu.
- Click on the icon denoted with three dots next to your profile name.
- Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.
- Insert the code in the blank area.
- Click Confirm to complete the exchange.
- Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.
Redeem on HoYoLAB app
- Launch the HoYoLAB application.
- Choose HSR from the list of games.
- Head to the HoYoGuides section.
- Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.
