Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes release date and countdown

Trailblazers are waiting for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes to drop, as they will reward free Stellar Jades, Credit, and other in-game resources. The items can be used to summon and build the upcoming 5-star characters, namely Evernight and Dan Heng Permanisor Terrae.

Ad

The telecast host will share a total of three HSR codes, which can be redeemed via any official method. This article further explores their release window.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes release details

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight" Special Program 🕙 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.6 Special Program will release on 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8). This Special Program will feature character introductions for Evernight and Dan Heng • Permansor

Ad

Trending

HoYoverse will share the first code shortly into the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream airing on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm (UTC+8). The remaining two will be dispatched at certain instances during the broadcast. The countdown below will help readers track the time until the Special Program premieres globally:

Ad

The list below contains the HSR 3.6 livestream schedule for major regions:

America (September 12,, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 4:30 am

4:30 am Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 5:30 am

5:30 am Central Daylight Time (CDT): 6:30 am

6:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 7:30 am

Europe (September 12,, 2025)

Western European Standard Time (WEST): 12:30 pm

12:30 pm Central European Standard Time (CEST): 1:30 pm

1:30 pm Eastern European Standard Time (EEST): 2:30 pm

Asia (September 12,, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 5 pm

5 pm China Standard Time (CST): 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 7:30 pm

7:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST): 8:30 pm

8:30 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 8:30 pm

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 redeem codes

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream code

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Open any browser and head to the official HSR website.

Log in to your account.

Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.

Click the Redeem button to exchange the rewards.

button to exchange the rewards. Repeat the steps for the other codes.

Ad

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Boot up HSR from any device.

Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen to bring up the menu.

once the character appears on the screen to bring up the menu. Click on the icon denoted with three dots next to your profile name.

Choose Redemption Code to open a pop-up window.

to open a pop-up window. Insert the code in the blank area.

Click Confirm to complete the exchange.

to complete the exchange. Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

Ad

Redeem on HoYoLAB app

How to redeem on HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch the HoYoLAB application.

application. Choose HSR from the list of games.

Head to the HoYoGuides section.

section. Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.