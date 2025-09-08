Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:47 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream date and time (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream, and it will air on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm UTC+8 (CST). As usual, the broadcast will showcase the upcoming characters, Light Cones, events, explorable maps, and more. Players are quite hyped about the stream, especially in anticipation of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's character introductions.

This article will cover the release date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream and provide a countdown timer to help readers track the same.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream date and time, explored

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will introduce two brand-new 5-star characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, along with their signature Light Cones. Besides that, Trailblazers are also excited about the upcoming patch because of the story continuation. According to an X post from the game's official handle, the version 3.6 special program livestream, titled “Back to Earth in Evernight,” will premiere on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (UTC+8).

That said, the live telecast will air at different times for players residing in different time zones. So, let’s take a look at the timetable of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream across all the major regions:

Asia

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 5:00 PMIndian Standard Time (UTC+5:30)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PMChina Standard Time (UTC+8)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PMPhilippine Standard Time (UTC+8)
September 12, 2025, at 8:30 PMJapanese Standard Time (UTC+9)
Europe

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 12:30 PMWestern European Summer Time (UTC+1)
September 12, 2025, at 1:30 PMCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)
September 12, 2025, at 2:30 PMEastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)
America

Date and TimeTimezone
September 12, 2025, at 4:30 AMPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
September 12, 2025, at 5:30 AMMountain Daylight Time (UTC-6)
September 12, 2025, at 6:30 AMCentral Daylight Time (UTC-5)
September 12, 2025, at 7:30 AMEastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Once Trailblazers find the livestream timing for their respective region, they can tune into HoYoverse’s official YouTube or Twitch channels to watch it. Additionally, those who missed the broadcast will be able to visit the YouTube channel to find the saved video, or they can wait until the special program ends, since the developers post a summary of it on X.

Here is a universal countdown for the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 special program livestream:

What should you expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream?

Players can expect a trailer of version 3.6 during the livestream, showcasing what might happen in the Trailblaze Mission. Additionally, various events and their core mechanics are supposed to get revealed, and fans are especially curious about the upcoming banner schedule.

Lastly, three redeemable codes featuring 300x Stellar Jade and other level-up materials will be revealed during the program, which players can use to claim freebies in-game.

