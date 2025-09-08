Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream date, time, and countdown

HoYoverse has announced the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream, and it will air on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 pm UTC+8 (CST). As usual, the broadcast will showcase the upcoming characters, Light Cones, events, explorable maps, and more. Players are quite hyped about the stream, especially in anticipation of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's character introductions.

This article will cover the release date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream and provide a countdown timer to help readers track the same.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream date and time, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.6 "Back to Earth in Evernight" Special Program 🕙 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8) The Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.6 Special Program will release on 2025/09/12 19:30 (UTC+8). This Special Program will feature character introductions for Evernight and Dan Heng • Permansor

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will introduce two brand-new 5-star characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, along with their signature Light Cones. Besides that, Trailblazers are also excited about the upcoming patch because of the story continuation. According to an X post from the game's official handle, the version 3.6 special program livestream, titled “Back to Earth in Evernight,” will premiere on September 12, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (UTC+8).

That said, the live telecast will air at different times for players residing in different time zones. So, let’s take a look at the timetable of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream across all the major regions:

Asia

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time (UTC+5:30) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM China Standard Time (UTC+8) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (UTC+8) September 12, 2025, at 8:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (UTC+9)

Europe

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 12:30 PM Western European Summer Time (UTC+1) September 12, 2025, at 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2) September 12, 2025, at 2:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (UTC+3)

America

Date and Time Timezone September 12, 2025, at 4:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) September 12, 2025, at 5:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (UTC-6) September 12, 2025, at 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5) September 12, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Once Trailblazers find the livestream timing for their respective region, they can tune into HoYoverse’s official YouTube or Twitch channels to watch it. Additionally, those who missed the broadcast will be able to visit the YouTube channel to find the saved video, or they can wait until the special program ends, since the developers post a summary of it on X.

Here is a universal countdown for the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 special program livestream:

What should you expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream?

Players can expect a trailer of version 3.6 during the livestream, showcasing what might happen in the Trailblaze Mission. Additionally, various events and their core mechanics are supposed to get revealed, and fans are especially curious about the upcoming banner schedule.

Lastly, three redeemable codes featuring 300x Stellar Jade and other level-up materials will be revealed during the program, which players can use to claim freebies in-game.

