Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae kit, Traces, and Eidolons leaked

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is an upcoming character in Honkai Star Rail. He is set to be the sixth unit to follow the Preservation Path. A new leak from HomDGCat, a trusted source, has showcased his full expected kit in the game, including his abilities, bonus traces, Eidolons, and more. Since players still have to wait a while for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's official release, the leak offers an early look at what he could do to combat. This article discusses the character's expected abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the HSR version 3.6 patch. Readers are advised to take the speculation with a pinch of salt.Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae kit leaksDan Heng • Permansor Terrae Kit via HomDGCat byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs revealed in Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's official drip marketing post, the character will follow the Preservation Path. Like most Preservation units, he will provide shields to allies. However, his shield's strength will scale with ATK.According to HomDGCat, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will have the following stats when fully leveled up:HP: 1047ATK: 485DEF: 848SPD: 97Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's ability leaks in Honkai Star Rail, exploredBasic ATK: Permansor Terrae deals Physical damage to the targeted enemy.Skill: The Targeted ally receives "Bondmate" and all teammates get a wield that scales with Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's ATK for three turns. The shield can be stacked but cannot exceed 300% of the shield provided by the most recent Skill activation.Ultimate: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae deals Physical damage to all enemies and grants all allies who can deal offset damage with shields for three turns simultaneously. Moreover, this ability enhances his "Souldragon." When it takes action, it unleashes a follow-up attack that deals damage to all enemies.Passive Talent: Whenever an ally of Permansor Terrae becomes "Bondmate," he summons "Souldragon." When the latter takes action, it cleanses all allies and grants them shields. This shield and Permansor Terrae's shields can be stacked together.Technique: When roaming around, the active character will get "Bondmate" at the start of a fight, and nearby enemies will be dazed for a total of 10 seconds. Enemies affected by Daze won't attack.Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's Traces, as per leaksTrace one: Boosts ATK of the character with "Bondmate" by 15% after using a skill.Trace two: Permansor Terrae's action gets boosted by 40% at the start of a battle.Trace three: Souldragon's action gets boosted, and Permansor Terrae gains extra Energy whenever "Bondmate" attacks the adversaries.Also read: Best Hysilens build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreDan Heng Permansor Terrae's expected Eidolons in Honkai Star RailEidolon one: After Permansor Terrae triggers his Ultimate, one Skill Point will be replenished, and "Bondmate" receives an additional 15% All-Type RES PEN.Eidolon two: The Souldragon enhancement from Ultimate is boosted by two times. When Permansor Terrae activates his Ultimate, the enhanced Souldragon immediately takes action and deals damage to all opponents.Eidolon four: Whenever "Bondmate" deals damage, they will be able to ignore 12% of the adversary's DEF.Eidolon six: All enemies receive extra damage if "Bondmate" is present on the battlefield. When Permansor Terrae uses his Ultimate, "Bondmate" will immediately launch an attack, dealing an absurd amount of damage.