Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release date speculation

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 04, 2025 19:24 GMT
We take a look at the expected release date of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at the expected release date of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase of version 3.5 has started, and players are looking forward to the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. Two brand-new players will debut with the patch, alongside the new content. Since players eagerly await new HSR updates, which could feature a significant amount of Special Passes and Stellar Jade, they might want to know when version 3.6 will go live.

Ad

For those curious, we take a look at the expected release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update expected release date, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When the second phase gacha banners of the ongoing patch expire, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will go live. HoYoverse, the developers of this turn-based gacha title, strictly follow a six-week patch cycle for every update. This means the upcoming HSR version 3.6 patch could commence on September 24, 2025, at 11 am CST (UTC+8), roughly twelve days after the special program livestream takes place.

While the update is expected to go live in all regions simultaneously, the time won’t be the same. The following section showcases a table featuring the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s speculated release date and time in different regions:

Ad
DateTimeTimezone
September 23, 20258 pmPacific Daylight Time (PDT)
September 24, 20255 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)
September 24, 202511 amChina Standard Time (CST)
Ad

Everything to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch

Similar to previous patches, the upcoming HSR version 3.6 will be split into two phases. Each phase will supposedly feature a brand-new and a returning character. While the latest units are already confirmed, the rerun ones are yet to be revealed. Hence, Trailblazers must wait until the livestream for further information.

Besides that, a new Trailblaze Mission will be added to the game, continuing the Amphoreus saga showcased in version 3.5. Additionally, the flagship event will likely go live alongside the patch.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications