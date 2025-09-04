Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release date speculation

The second phase of version 3.5 has started, and players are looking forward to the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. Two brand-new players will debut with the patch, alongside the new content. Since players eagerly await new HSR updates, which could feature a significant amount of Special Passes and Stellar Jade, they might want to know when version 3.6 will go live.

Ad

For those curious, we take a look at the expected release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update expected release date, explored

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" | Evernight "The third month of Amphoreus is the month reserved for the Veil of Evernight... Then let us call this incarnation — the shadow of her — 'Evernight.'" ▌ "Mysterious Foreign Guest" Evernight In the secluded Memory Zone, candlelight casts

Ad

Trending

When the second phase gacha banners of the ongoing patch expire, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will go live. HoYoverse, the developers of this turn-based gacha title, strictly follow a six-week patch cycle for every update. This means the upcoming HSR version 3.6 patch could commence on September 24, 2025, at 11 am CST (UTC+8), roughly twelve days after the special program livestream takes place.

While the update is expected to go live in all regions simultaneously, the time won’t be the same. The following section showcases a table featuring the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s speculated release date and time in different regions:

Ad

Date Time Timezone September 23, 2025 8 pm Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) September 24, 2025 5 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) September 24, 2025 11 am China Standard Time (CST)

Ad

Everything to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch

Similar to previous patches, the upcoming HSR version 3.6 will be split into two phases. Each phase will supposedly feature a brand-new and a returning character. While the latest units are already confirmed, the rerun ones are yet to be revealed. Hence, Trailblazers must wait until the livestream for further information.

Besides that, a new Trailblaze Mission will be added to the game, continuing the Amphoreus saga showcased in version 3.5. Additionally, the flagship event will likely go live alongside the patch.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.