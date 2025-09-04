Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release date speculation

The second phase of version 3.5 has started, and players are looking forward to the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. Two brand-new players will debut with the patch, alongside the new content. Since players eagerly await new HSR updates, which could feature a significant amount of Special Passes and Stellar Jade, they might want to know when version 3.6 will go live.
For those curious, we take a look at the expected release date of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.
Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update expected release date, explored
When the second phase gacha banners of the ongoing patch expire, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will go live. HoYoverse, the developers of this turn-based gacha title, strictly follow a six-week patch cycle for every update. This means the upcoming HSR version 3.6 patch could commence on September 24, 2025, at 11 am CST (UTC+8), roughly twelve days after the special program livestream takes place.
While the update is expected to go live in all regions simultaneously, the time won’t be the same. The following section showcases a table featuring the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s speculated release date and time in different regions:
Everything to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch
Similar to previous patches, the upcoming HSR version 3.6 will be split into two phases. Each phase will supposedly feature a brand-new and a returning character. While the latest units are already confirmed, the rerun ones are yet to be revealed. Hence, Trailblazers must wait until the livestream for further information.
Besides that, a new Trailblaze Mission will be added to the game, continuing the Amphoreus saga showcased in version 3.5. Additionally, the flagship event will likely go live alongside the patch.
