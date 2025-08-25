  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 25, 2025 09:38 GMT
We look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update Stellar Jade count and pulls count (Image via HoYoverse)
Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update’s release, a reliable third-party source, @nivskis, disclosed how much Stellar Jade Trailblazers can acquire in the upcoming patch. Since the aforementioned currency is needed to pull for limited-time 5-star characters and Light Cones, players need to save up a significant amount so they can roll for their desired 5-star units.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak regarding the patch’s estimated Stellar Jade and pull count.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update Stellar Jade and pull count leak

As mentioned previously, a leak from a reliable source, @nivskis, disclosed the amount of Stellar Jade and pull count players will likely be able to obtain in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. According the the leaked information, the patch will grant free-to-play players a decent amount of Stellar Jade.

To know how much Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes Trailblazers will supposedly get in the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch, take a look at the section below:

Normal/one-time rewards

  • 2520x Stellar Jade - Daily Training
  • 10x Star Rail Special Pass - Gift of Odyssey
  • 10x Star Rail Special Pass and 10x Star Rail Pass - Monthly in-game shop reset (October and November)
  • 600x Stellar Jade - HSR version 3.6 maintenance
  • 1350x Stellar Jade and 6x Star Rail Pass - Simulated Universe weekly refresh
  • 150x Stellar Jade and 1x Star Rail Pass - Tidal Bounty
  • Around 800x Stellar Jade - Missions/Quests
  • 80x Stellar Jade - Character aptitude showcase
  • 300x Stellar Jade - HSR version 3.7 livestream
  • 275x Stellar Jade - Achievements
  • 100x Stellar Jade - Redeemable codes
  • 5x Star Rail Pass - Battle Pass
  • Roughly 800x Stellar Jade - New area
Limited-time events

  • 1500x Stellar Jade - What a Lovely Weather, Let’s Keep It!
  • 680x Stellar Jade - Try-Not-to-Laugh-Challenge
  • 500x Stellar Jade - Colorful Mayhem
  • 2400x Stellar Jade - Pure Fiction, MoC, and Apocalyptic Shadow
  • 180x Stellar Jade - As I’ve Written
  • 640x Stellar Jade - Divergent Universe update

After calculating, free-to-play Trailblazers will likely be able to obtain a total of 12,875 Stellar Jade, 20x Star Rail Special Passes, and 22x Star Rail Passes, which roughly translates to 100 pulls. Trailblazers who purchase the Express Supply Pass will be able to acquire an additional 3,780x Stellar Jade.

As for those who purchase both the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Glory Battle Pass, they will acquire an extra 4460x Stellar Jade and 4x Star Rail Special Pass.

