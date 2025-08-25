Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Stellar Jade count and total pulls estimation leak

Ahead of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update’s release, a reliable third-party source, @nivskis, disclosed how much Stellar Jade Trailblazers can acquire in the upcoming patch. Since the aforementioned currency is needed to pull for limited-time 5-star characters and Light Cones, players need to save up a significant amount so they can roll for their desired 5-star units.In this article, we will be taking a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leak regarding the patch’s estimated Stellar Jade and pull count.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update Stellar Jade and pull count leakAs mentioned previously, a leak from a reliable source, @nivskis, disclosed the amount of Stellar Jade and pull count players will likely be able to obtain in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. According the the leaked information, the patch will grant free-to-play players a decent amount of Stellar Jade.To know how much Stellar Jade and Star Rail Special Passes Trailblazers will supposedly get in the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch, take a look at the section below:Normal/one-time rewards2520x Stellar Jade - Daily Training10x Star Rail Special Pass - Gift of Odyssey10x Star Rail Special Pass and 10x Star Rail Pass - Monthly in-game shop reset (October and November)600x Stellar Jade - HSR version 3.6 maintenance1350x Stellar Jade and 6x Star Rail Pass - Simulated Universe weekly refresh150x Stellar Jade and 1x Star Rail Pass - Tidal BountyAround 800x Stellar Jade - Missions/Quests80x Stellar Jade - Character aptitude showcase300x Stellar Jade - HSR version 3.7 livestream275x Stellar Jade - Achievements100x Stellar Jade - Redeemable codes5x Star Rail Pass - Battle PassRoughly 800x Stellar Jade - New areaLimited-time events1500x Stellar Jade - What a Lovely Weather, Let’s Keep It!680x Stellar Jade - Try-Not-to-Laugh-Challenge500x Stellar Jade - Colorful Mayhem2400x Stellar Jade - Pure Fiction, MoC, and Apocalyptic Shadow180x Stellar Jade - As I’ve Written640x Stellar Jade - Divergent Universe updateAfter calculating, free-to-play Trailblazers will likely be able to obtain a total of 12,875 Stellar Jade, 20x Star Rail Special Passes, and 22x Star Rail Passes, which roughly translates to 100 pulls. Trailblazers who purchase the Express Supply Pass will be able to acquire an additional 3,780x Stellar Jade.As for those who purchase both the Express Supply Pass and Nameless Glory Battle Pass, they will acquire an extra 4460x Stellar Jade and 4x Star Rail Special Pass.Also read: Honkai Star Rail Elation path leaks: What we know so farFor more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught