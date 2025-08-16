  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners leaked: Evernight, Castorice rerun, and more

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners leaked: Evernight, Castorice rerun, and more

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 16, 2025 05:32 GMT
Castorice from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Castorice from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

A new leak concerning Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners has surfaced online. This information comes from a reliable source, @HomeDGCat on X. Thanks to their post, fans now have an early glimpse of what banners they can expect from the game's upcoming update.

This article takes a look at the latest leak surrounding the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of HSR version 3.6. Readers are advised to take each speculation mentioned with a pinch of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner leaks, explored

According to @HomeDGCat, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 is expected to feature a total of four limited-time banners, two of which will be reruns. The four 5-star characters rumored to appear are:

  • Evernight (new)
  • Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (new)
  • Castorice (rerun)
  • Anaxa (rerun)

Although the Castorice and Anaxa banners ended not too long ago, both are expected to return in rerun banners. This means they will likely be featured or play an important role in version 3.6’s Trailblaze Mission.

Following the usual format, each rerun character will likely accompany a new 5-star unit. For instance, Castorice’s banner could be available alongside Evernight’s.

Aside from the characters' names, nothing else has been leaked. As such, players will need to wait for reliable leakers to share more information on the update's banner schedule.

