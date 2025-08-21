Honkai Star Rail Elation path leaks: What we know so far

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:10 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail Elation path leaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail, usually releases a playable path alongside a new destination. Following this tradition, it is expected to introduce one with version 4.0. Ahead of the official announcement, various leaks regarding the Path have been surfacing online. Since this information comes from reliable sources, such as HomDGCat, Sakura Haven, and Ubatcha, it allows players to understand how the supposed Elation Path could work after its debut.

In this article, we will be exploring the Honkai Star Rail leaks related to the rumored playable Path, Elation.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change without prior notice. Hence, readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Everything we know about the rumored playable Path, Elation in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned, various Honkai Star Rail leaks from trustworthy sources like HomDGCat, Sakura Haven, and Ubatcha have hinted at the development of the rumored playable Path, Elation.

At first, a leak from Skaura Haven disclosed that HoYoverse has started working on a new Path, which will become playable soon. Since that post didn't mention any name or what the new Path could be, players were quite curious.

Later, a leak by HomeDGCat disclosed that HoYoverse will likely be releasing a limited-time event in the upcoming HSR version 3.6 patch to try out the rumored Elation Path’s mechanic.

According to the post, every team featuring some characters would be able to get elemental balls, which will supposedly deal Break damage to the enemies and trigger certain effects. Moreover, the characters that will likely get new abilities during this rumored event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 are Feixiao, Aventurine, Cerydra, Sparkle, and Qingque.

While these characters could function as they usually do, they are expected to receive certain actions. According to leaker Ubatcha, Aventurine will receive a unique stack that will supposedly help him deal damage and reduce his Ultimate’s Energy threshold.

Similarly, Sparkle could also gain a unique stack, which will get consumed instead of Skill Points by her allies. As for the other featured characters, they may receive similar effects, which would boost their effectiveness in fights.

Additionally, more leaks regarding the upcoming units that will follow the rumored Elation Path, Sparkle SP, and Yae Sakura have surfaced online.

For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

