Honkai Star Rail leak hints at a new form of Sparkle

With just a couple of days to go before Anaxa’s release, a Honkai Star Rail leak from a reliable leaker, HomDGCat, has surfaced online. According to the leaker, the Harmony character, Sparkle, will likely have a new form in future updates. As HoYoverse has been releasing old characters with new Paths, this piece of information is not surprising.
This article takes a look at the leak about Sparkle supposedly getting a new form in future Honkai Star Rail patches.
Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.
Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests Sparkle will likely receive a new form in future patches
As mentioned previously, a Honkai Star Rail leak from a credible source, HomDGCat, suggests that a new character with a familiar codename appeared in the title’s data. According to the leaker, the new character’s codename is “Hanabi,” which is Sparkle’s nickname.
Since the aforementioned character’s nickname is actually “Sparkle,” the leaker points out that the character in the title’s files is likely the unit’s new form. Additionally, they suggested that the new character can just be Sparkle following a different Path featured in a limited-time event. This could be similar to March 7th’s The Hunt form in HSR version 2.4’s Saga of Primaveral Blade.
The leaker also disclosed some information related to the character's Passive Talent. According to the post, the ability is expected to grant various marks that feature colors such as Red, Black, and “Unknown.”
Besides the codename and some speculations, little information about the unit is available. Hence, players will have to wait until the dataminers find something related to “Hanabi.”
