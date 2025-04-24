Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Firefly's skin release and next rerun banner

While players are excited over Anaxa’s release in Honkai Star Rail, a leak related to a meta-defining character, Firefly, has surfaced online. This particular post comes courtesy of a reliable source, Luna. According to the leaker, the aforementioned character will likely have her skin released soon, alongside her rerun banner in upcoming patches.

Ad

In this article, we explore the Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Firefly’s skin and rerun banner.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak suggests a release window for Firefly’s skin and rerun banner

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, the Honkai Star Rail leak from Luna, a credible third-party source, suggests that the Stellaron Hunters member, Firefly, will receive a skin in future patches – HSR version 3.4, to be precise. This version is expected to be released on July 2, 2025.

Since the character boasts the 5-star rarity, there is a high chance that the unit’s skin will also feature the identical rarity. Hence, Trailblazers will likely have to purchase the skin upon its release from the title’s in-game store.

Ad

The leaked post also suggests that HoYoverse will likely implement a rerun banner for Firefly to celebrate the skin’s release. This will allow players who haven’t added the 5-star character to their collection a chance to do so and encourage them to get the skin.

Most players were aware that the developers would make a skin for Firefly, as it was leaked before. This information about Luna now gives them hope that a release window will be announced.

Ad

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the section below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.