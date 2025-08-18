  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail leaks hints towards next anniversary character being a familiar face

Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)
Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact 3rd (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the next Honkai Star Rail anniversary is still some time from now, a leak from Anon Leaks, a credible source, has hinted at the character who will likely be released when the patch drops - Yae Sakura. Since the upcoming anniversary update is expected to go live alongside version 4.2, players could be introduced to units from a new destination.

This article explores the upcoming anniversary character that is expected to debut in Honkai Star Rail version 4.2.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

New Honkai Star Rail version 4.2 leaks hint at Yae Sakura being the anniversary character

As mentioned, the upcoming anniversary character in Honkai Star Rail version 4.2 will likely be Yae Sakura. This information comes from a reliable source, Anon Leaks. Those familiar with the Honkai universe or Honkai Impact 3rd in particular will know who Yae Sakura is.

According to the leak, Yae Sakura in Honkai Star Rail is expected to follow the Elation Path, which will likely be introduced to Trailblazers in version 4.0, similar to how HoYoverse made the Remembrance playable in HSR version 3.0. Moreover, her Element is expected to be Ice, which is highly subject to change.

Yae Sakura in HSR is speculated to be an expy, similar to Cyrene and Phainon. Additionally, her character design is primarily based on Night Parade of One Hundred Demons and a member of the Elation Battleship. Since some time is left for the next anniversary patch, the developers could alter some key elements of the character.

Also read: All Honkai: Star Rail 3.5 achievements

For more articles related to HoYoverse's turn-based gacha title, check out the following links:

