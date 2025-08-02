Honkai Star Rail: Cyrene’s new appearance revealed in version 3.5

Honkai Star Rail's version 3.5 livestream "Before Their Deaths" unveiled a stunning new transformation for Cyrene, a character long shrouded in mystery within the Amphoreus storyline. This reveal marks a dramatic evolution from her teenage model seen earlier in the game’s narrative.

With flowing pastel energy and a design that visually echoes Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd, this new model has already ignited excitement across the community. The transformation signifies a central role of Cyrene in the Amphoreus story, setting the stage for major story developments in the next patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream showcases Cyrene’s transformation

Cyrene's celestial aesthetic as seen in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

In today’s livestream for Honkai Star Rail Version 3.5, players got their first look at Cyrene’s new model. She now appears with a divine, celestial aesthetic, adorned in luminous white attire, glowing with violet-pink hues, and framed by cosmic ribbons of light with butterflies. Her transformation appears symbolic, possibly tied to the unfolding story of Amphoreus and its links to memory, legacy, and hope.

Cyrene and Elysia side by side (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a significant departure from the younger version of Cyrene that players have encountered in past quests. The change suggests a metaphysical evolution or even an ascension, aligning her more closely with the mythic tone of characters like her original variant, Elysia, from Honkai Impact 3rd. Whether this form is a playable mode, battle mode, or a reflection of her true self remains to be seen.

What does this mean for the Amphoreus arc?

The Amphoreus arc has heavily focused on identity, recursive timelines (Eternal Occurrence), and the restoration of lost legacies. Cyrene's transformation might tie into the core of the story, following Lygus' actions and the possible birth of the Lord Ravager Irontomb.

Given the visual parallels to Elysia, players are speculating whether Cyrene may embody a similar role: a keeper of dreams, ideals, or salvation in a decaying world. Her evolution may be crucial in resolving the Amphoreus paradox and guiding the Trailblazer in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail.

