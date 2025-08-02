  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail: Cyrene's new appearance revealed in version 3.5

Honkai Star Rail: Cyrene’s new appearance revealed in version 3.5

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 02, 2025 13:13 GMT
Cyrene
Cyrene's new appearance in Honkai Star Rail's version 3.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's version 3.5 livestream "Before Their Deaths" unveiled a stunning new transformation for Cyrene, a character long shrouded in mystery within the Amphoreus storyline. This reveal marks a dramatic evolution from her teenage model seen earlier in the game’s narrative.

With flowing pastel energy and a design that visually echoes Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd, this new model has already ignited excitement across the community. The transformation signifies a central role of Cyrene in the Amphoreus story, setting the stage for major story developments in the next patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream showcases Cyrene’s transformation

Cyrene&#039;s celestial aesthetic as seen in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene's celestial aesthetic as seen in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

In today’s livestream for Honkai Star Rail Version 3.5, players got their first look at Cyrene’s new model. She now appears with a divine, celestial aesthetic, adorned in luminous white attire, glowing with violet-pink hues, and framed by cosmic ribbons of light with butterflies. Her transformation appears symbolic, possibly tied to the unfolding story of Amphoreus and its links to memory, legacy, and hope.

Cyrene and Elysia side by side (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene and Elysia side by side (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a significant departure from the younger version of Cyrene that players have encountered in past quests. The change suggests a metaphysical evolution or even an ascension, aligning her more closely with the mythic tone of characters like her original variant, Elysia, from Honkai Impact 3rd. Whether this form is a playable mode, battle mode, or a reflection of her true self remains to be seen.

What does this mean for the Amphoreus arc?

The Amphoreus arc has heavily focused on identity, recursive timelines (Eternal Occurrence), and the restoration of lost legacies. Cyrene's transformation might tie into the core of the story, following Lygus' actions and the possible birth of the Lord Ravager Irontomb.

Given the visual parallels to Elysia, players are speculating whether Cyrene may embody a similar role: a keeper of dreams, ideals, or salvation in a decaying world. Her evolution may be crucial in resolving the Amphoreus paradox and guiding the Trailblazer in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail.

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
