Who is Elysia in Honkai Impact 3rd?

Elysia is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the universe of Honkai Impact 3rd. Commonly known as the Herrscher of Human: Ego, her tale binds the Previous and Present Eras together, representing the ideas of sacrifice, divinity, and an everlasting love for humanity.

Ad

As HoYoverse expands the story of the Honkai Impact 3rd through Honkai Star Rail, the introduction of Cyrene in the latest region of Amphoreus hints at a possible variant. Elysia’s legacy, even as a possible variant, continues to shape both the story and the characters around her.

In this article, we explore her origins, her role as the Herrscher of Human: Ego, and how these elements might connect to the mysterious Cyrene, a possible variant introduced in Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

Trending

A recap of Elysia's story in Honkai Impact 3rd

A young Elysia, as shown in Chapter 31 (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Impact 3rd, Elysia initially debuted as Herrscher of Origin of the Previous Era, but unlike other Herrschers, she wasn't an enemy or showed any hostility towards humanity.

Ad

As described by her signature stigmata set, she was "the stars and the moon delivered god's daughter." She chose her name from a fairy tale, aligning with the word “Elysium,” symbolizing paradise and her vision to protect mankind.

Her powers reflect her belief in the beauty of the human heart, granting “ego” and sentience to other Herrschers, redefining what it means to be one.

As a member of the MANTIS project, and one of the 13 Flame-Chasers, enhanced by Honkai Beast genes, she embodied hope and individuality over destruction like other Herrschers. Her legacy lives on as a celebration of humanity in all its complexity, resonating across both eras and new worlds.

Ad

As seen with Acheron (a variant of Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact 3rd), variants often inherit the essence or ideals of their counterparts. If Cyrene is indeed tied to Elysia, her story may reflect similar themes of sacrifice, identity, and the enduring human spirit.

The Thirteen Flame-Chasers in Honkai Impact 3rd

Elysia and the Flame-Chasers in Chapter 29 (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Previous Era of Honkai Impact 3rd, the Flame-Chasers were a group of elite warriors under Project MANTIS during the Previous Era to combat the Honkai. Each of the 13 members possessed unique enhancements and code names based on their core traits or powers.

Ad

Elysia, also known as “Miss Pink Elf,” was ranked second (Code Name: "Ego") and often served as the emotional glue that kept the team grounded amidst the chaos of war.

Despite being a cheerful and an outgoing person, she always played a central role in maintaining the bonds and the journey of the Flame-Chasers.

She prioritized everyone’s well-being, often acting as a mediator during conflicts and offering support to all her teammates at an individual level as well. Her leadership and companionship focused on preserving humanity despite the harsh realities of the endless war against the Honkai.

Ad

As the first to volunteer for the MANTIS program, she set an example of courage and compassion. The Elysian Realm, one of the open worlds in Honkai Impact 3rd, is a virtual simulation conserving the Flame-Chasers’ memories and thoughts, serving both as a tactical archive and a memorial space.

It was developed as part of Project Stigma to safeguard their legacy and allow future generations to interact with AI recreations of their personalities. Through this system, she ensured that their experiences, values, and emotions would be remembered and passed on long after their physical end to future eras of humanity.

Ad

A view of the Elysian Realm from inside (Image via HoYoverse)

Why did Elysia sacrifice herself in Honkai Impact 3rd?

In Honkai Impact 3rd’s Previous Era, Elysia revealed herself as the first Herrscher (Herrscher of Origin) during a final gathering with her comrades, including Eden. This revelation occurred in a symbolic setting, often referred to as a "last supper," where she disclosed her true identity and intentions.

Ad

Instead of moving to the next era like other remaining Flame-Chasers, she chose to sacrifice herself in the form of disintegration and return to the Honkai. Her sacrifice in the Previous Era as the final 13th Herrscher to die was a deliberate act to alter the predetermined fate of Herrschers.

Elysia as Herrscher of Human: Ego (image via HoYoverse)

By choosing to end her existence, she aimed to create a future where Herrschers could retain their humanity and fight for mankind, rather than being consumed by the Honkai's will. This selfless act was a gamble, intended to break the cycle of destruction that plagued the Previous Era in Honkai Impact 3rd.

Ad

Before her death, she entrusted Kevin Kaslana, the first-ranked Flame-Chaser, with a promise: if he ever encountered a Herrscher who chose to protect humanity, he should bring them to her, confirming that her sacrifice had not been in vain.

Kevin honored this promise, witnessing the emergence of Herrschers like Kiana, Mei, and Bronya, who retained their free will and fought for humanity in the Current Era.

Her actions had a profound impact on the trajectory of the war against the Honkai, providing a glimmer of hope and altering the course of history. Her legacy continues to inspire those who fight to protect humanity.

Ad

Elysia with Raiden Mei (Herrscher of Thunder in the Current Era) (Image via HoYoverse)

Who is Cyrene from Honkai Star Rail?

Cyrene is currently an NPC introduced in Honkai Star Rail’s Trailblazing missions in Amphoreus. She’s known for her connection to Phainon, one of the Chrysos Heirs, and the memories tied to his home in Aedes Elysiae. She was wounded by the Flame Reaver in the past, becoming one of the driving forces for Phainon to become a part of the Flame-Chase journey.

Ad

According to Phainon, in the current Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3’s quest, The Fall at Dawn's Rise, Cyrene was skilled in divination using cards and stargazing. She ultimately makes an appearance at the end of the quest as Phainon is about to submit the final coreflame of Kephale, the Worldbearing Titan, and complete the Flame-Chase journey of this era.

Cyrene from Golden Epic Trailer "Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes" (Image via HoYoverse)

Many in the Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact 3rd communities believe Cyrene is a possible variant of Elysia.

Ad

This theory is further based on their similar appearance, shared voice actors, and the use of Elysia’s theme “TruE” during her first appearance in-game at the end of the Version 3.3 quest. Like Acheron reflects Raiden Mei, Cyrene may represent her in the Star Rail universe as well.

It remains to be seen how Cyrene’s story will develop in future updates of Honkai Star Rail. Fans are eager to know whether she shares similar ideals and fate in this universe, just like other multiverse variants have reflected their counterparts across HoYoverse titles.

Ad

Cyrene’s first appearance in the game at the end of the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Elysia stands out as one of HoYoverse’s finest characters, balancing strength, compassion, and sacrifice. Her influence continues to shape stories beyond her original universe.

Whether you're revisiting the Flame-Chasers in Honkai Impact 3rd or following the Chrysos Heirs in Honkai Star Rail, her legacy remains a powerful symbol of love, humanity, and hope in HoYoverse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games. She's currently pursuing a BA (Hons) degree in French, which has helped her hone her ability to analyze narratives, including those in video games.



Kriti's passion for gaming was inspired by Genshin Impact. She started playing the title during the pandemic and was completely taken with its compelling narrative, engaging combat mechanics, and impressive soundtrack. Though she still enjoys Genshin Impact, she doesn't limit herself to it. Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves, and Honkai Impact 3rd are three other games she plays these days.



In her free time, Kriti can be found trying to learn new languages, Philosophy, and reading literature in French. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.