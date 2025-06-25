Honkai Star Rail: All Lord Ravagers explained

Honkai Star Rail just released Myriad Celestia: Fables About the Stars Part 2, which brings major lore revelations. In the trailer, HoYoverse revealed the seven Lord Ravagers and shed light on their destructive roles. These beings are the Emanators of the Aeon Nanook, chosen for their obsession with destruction.

Each Lord Ravager leads a unique division within the Antimatter Legion, using immense destructive power to wipe out civilizations throughout the galaxy. They all follow their distinct philosophy of destruction, making them more than just enemies, but bringers of disasters. By understanding them, we can gain insights into the true threat Nanook poses to the universe.

Note: This content contains speculative lore and is subject to change as new updates and in-game events reveal more details.

Lord Ravagers: Nanook's chosen ones in Honkai Star Rail

The Lord Ravagers in Honkai Star Rail are powerful entities chosen by Nanook, the Aeon, who follows the Path of Destruction. Twisted and reforged with antimatter, they each represent a form of annihilation tied to a specific “Path.” These commanders act independently yet serve one purpose: to carry out Nanook’s will to return all things to entropy.

Their origin stories, methods, and personalities all differ from each other. This makes the Lord Ravagers one of the most varied and dangerous enemy factions in Honkai Star Rail.

Asat Pramad: Master of cruel games (Elation)

Asat Pramad is calm, calculating, and disturbingly human-like. Unlike others, he rarely appears in person. Instead, he treats wars like games, controlling the battlefield from afar like a chess master. He prefers slow, psychological torment over immediate destruction. His invasions unfold gradually, like a cruel joke stretching across centuries.

Asat Pramad, as shown in Honkai Star Rail's Myriad Celestia trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Civilizations marked by Asat, like Syracuse-III and Red Babel, fall not through explosions but despair. On the Ogul Ring, he used his forces to etch a message across the planet over a century: “Destruction is the end of laughter.”

Asat represents the most sadistic form of Elation, leaving behind mocking smiles on every ruined world in Honkai Star Rail.

Celenova: Weaver of grand death (Harmony)

Celenova serves directly under Nanook and leads the Antimatter Legion into battle. She orchestrates large-scale fleet battles and is feared for her near-perfect coordination in warfare.

Celenova often appears shortly after a Stellaron is detected. Her arrival signals the beginning of large-scale destruction and chaos.

Celenova (Image via HoYoverse)

Rumors in the Honkai Star Rail community claim that Celenova may know the true nature of the Stellaron, or perhaps even plant them herself. Her presence has devastated countless worlds, including those who once prayed for help.

After the fall of Aelenev, Celenova rose as a Lord Ravager and replaced the deceased Ravager Zulo. She is believed to oppose the Path of Harmony, turning civilization’s cries for order into their funeral song.

Irontomb: Anti-tech catastrophe (Erudition)

Irontomb doesn’t attack directly in Honkai Star Rail. Instead, it corrupts technology.

Entire worlds collapse from within after Irontomb invades. Advanced systems like AI break down, weapons turn against their users, and knowledge becomes a tool of collapse. Witnesses describe a complete breakdown of logic and order.

Irontomb (Image via HoYoverse)

Irontomb's signature move is turning advanced civilizations’ greatest tools into their downfall.

Scholars believe Irontomb is a destructive reflection of the Path of Erudition, erasing progress with sterile, silent annihilation. It targets civilizations built on intelligence and leaves behind nothing but dead machines and broken data. Few survive to confirm its presence, but its path is always determined to bring intellectual collapse and technological ruin.

Phantylia: Mistress of internal collapse (The Hunt)

Phantylia is not just a Ravager; she’s a sentient flame formed by merged heliobi. She manipulates emotions and thoughts, luring civilizations to destroy themselves from within. Unlike others, she prefers corruption over conflict.

Phantylia (Image via HoYoverse)

In Honkai Star Rail, Phantylia infiltrated the Xianzhou Luofu under the disguise of Tingyun, spreading chaos from within. Her actions led to civil war and nearly revived the Ambrosial Arbor. Her goal isn’t physical ruin but rather the unraveling of the spirit. Legends speak of her ability to split into avatars and possess hosts.

Phantylia is often linked to the Path of the Hunt or even the Path of Abundance. She manipulates emotions and drives entire civilizations toward self-destruction.

Forge King (Forgelord): Maker of False Troops (Preservation)

Known as the Forge King or Forgelord, this Ravager crafts destruction rather than delivering it directly. It doesn’t fight but instead creates war machines, weapons, and constructs that explode upon defeat, dragging enemies into ruin.

Forgelord (Image via HoYoverse)

Forgelord operates within a blazing foundry, turning living beings into tools of destruction. Its origins are tied to ancient war industries and anti-matter technology. It is suggested that it opposes the path of Preservation in Honkai Star Rail, reshaping everything into weapons until nothing remains.

Forgelord was first discovered through gravitational waves near Amphoreus, linked to another Ravager, Irontomb. The Interastral Peace Corporation considers it a top-tier threat due to its explosive constructs.

More Lord Ravagers in Honkai Star Rail

Alongside the five above, three more Ravagers have left their mark on the galaxy. These beings either operate in secrecy or are remnants of past destruction. They are equally feared and enigmatic.

Zephyro: White blade of Nihility (Nihility)

Zephyro is a one-man army obsessed with fleeting beauty in destruction. His signature is turning death into a white blaze so intense it seems peaceful. Some believe encountering him is merciful, which is either a beautiful end or a violent one.

Zephyro (Image via HoYoverse)

Zephyro is suspected to be a Self-Annihilator, spreading destruction out of grief and nihilism. Survivors describe dreams scorched by white flames, and some planets have been left as glowing white holes in space.

In Honkai Star Rail lore, it is said that Zephyro pierced Moonshield's core and turned the sun of New Bethlehem to glass. Zephyro represents Nihility, where the idea of nothingness is embraced, and destruction is seen as the ultimate beauty.

Sun Devourer: Star eater (Voracity or Permanence)

Known only as the Sun Devourer, this Ravager swallows stars, not planets. Its form resembles a black cloud with a glowing purple eye, large enough to engulf solar systems. Its nature remains unknown, but some believe it’s an ancient Leviathan remade by Nanook.

Sun Devourer (Image via HoYoverse)

Over 300 years in Honkai Star Rail, this Ravager is believed to have wiped out nearly a third of the stars in the Yvanna Chain. The result was a region of dead space being cold, dark, and lifeless.

The Antimatter Legion followed up with invasions, taking advantage of the chaos. Whether it opposes Voracity or Permanence, the Sun Devourer remains a terrifying force that attacks the very foundation of life, being light itself.

Lumifade: Sun-Eating Beast (Unknown Path)

Lumifade is the most elusive of all the Lord Ravagers in Honkai Star Rail. It is referred to as the Sun-Eating Beast in the CN translation. Its existence is only known through the extinction of entire stars and speculative records from the Society of Enlightenment.

Lumifade is a glowing, unidentifiable creature thought to be a remnant of a long-lost ancient species. No confirmed sightings exist. Some wonder if it was summoned by Nanook to counterbalance another Aeon’s influence.

The path Lumifade opposes is currently unknown, but its actions suggest it can be either Voracity or Permanence, like the Sun Devourer. Until more evidence surfaces, Lumifade remains a cosmic mystery that haunts the edges of known space.

Phainon as seen with a different eye color in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Myriad Celestia: Fables About the Stars Part 2 trailer hints that the Lord Ravagers might be awaiting a new addition. In the final scene with Lygus, Phainon is seen surrounded by flames on Amphoreus. A sudden lightning effect changes Phainon’s eye color, possibly teasing his transformation into the next Lord Ravager.

The Lord Ravagers are more than just bosses or story villains in Honkai Star Rail. They embody destruction in all its forms, which are emotional, mechanical, spiritual, and physical. They have their own story, style, and strategy, making them key pieces in the cosmic war Nanook wages against the universe.

