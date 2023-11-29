Honkai Star Rail lore recap: The Xianzhou Luofu arc

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's new animesque turn-based gacha game. The title allows players to build a roster of four characters and command them in battle. There are dungeons and open-world exploration features that can be enjoyed by gamers. In Honkai Star Rail, Aeons, the godlike beings, are worshipped by humanity while the Fragmentum's goal is to spread chaos throughout the cosmos.

After the final fight with the previous Supreme Guardian at Belobog, the Trailblazers returned to the Astral Express, where they reunited with the rest of the crew and PomPom, the train conductor. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Kafka, an infamous Stellaron Hunter, appears inside the train and tells the Astral crew members about another Stellaron Burst. She forcibly makes the Trailblazers change their destination from Penacony to the Xianzhou Luofu.

In this article, we will summarise the adventures of the Trailblazers in the Xianzhou Luofu.

Recap of the Honkai Star Rail Xianzhou Luofu arc

Blade, a 5-star Wind element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After the Trailblazers return to the Astral Express, Dan Heng returns to his room and dozes off, and the scene switches to a dark room. In the next shot we see Yanqing sitting next to General Jing Yuan while being approached by a prisoner accompanied by a troop of soldiers.

As the Prisoner comes closer, he declares, "Out of five people, three must pay a price. Jing Yuan, you are not one of them." The scene then changes to Dan Heng waking up to March 7th and the Trailblazer knocking on his door.

The events of the Xianzhou Luofu arc are as follows:

Events inside the Astral Express

Trailblazer, inside the Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After Dan Heng wakes up, March 7th, Dan Heng and the Trailblazer go to the Parlor Car to find out about their next Trailblazing destination. Kafka unexpectedly appears there, turning everyone's face gloomy. Kafka, the infamous Stellaron Hunter, then explains about the Stellaron Burst that happened in the Xianzhou Luofu 45 system hours ago, and it's just two warp jumps away from their current location. Kafka also lets everyone know that neither she nor her partner Blade (the prisoner who appears in Dan Heng's dream) is related to this event.

After Kafka disappears, Dan Heng tells everyone that although Xianzhou Luofu is only a big ship in the cosmos, the people of that world see it as a planet. After the Astral crew discusses among themselves, it is decided that in this Trailblazing mission, Dan Heng and Himeko will sit out while the other three—Welt, March 7th, and the Trailblazer—go down.

Outskirts of the Xianzhou Luofu

Yukong, a character from Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Once they land on Xianzhou Luofu, Welt, March 7th, and the Trailblazer find some injured soldiers who advise them to keep moving forward. As they continue exploring, they face some Mara-Struck soldiers who have surrounded an individual. Later in the story, we find out that the individual is Tingyun, the Luofu Sky-Faring Commission merchant guild ambassador.

Afterward, Tingyun takes the three Trailblazers to meet with Madame Yukong, who turns down the Astral Crew’s offer to assist them with the Stellaron Burst situation.

Astral crew meeting with Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan, a 5-star Lightning element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While the Astral crew is engaged in a conversation with Madame Yukong, Jing Yuan appears out of nowhere through the hologram and declines their assistance in the Stellaron Burst scenario but asks for help in another situation. Subsequently, a general in that room discloses that Blade, a Stellaron Hunter, has escaped from their custody.

The Astral crew then heads toward a room where Tingyun is waiting for them. When they reach, a cut scene takes over. Here, we see Jing Yuan, Fu Xuan, and Yanginq plotting to capture the Stellaron Hunters. During the cinematic, we also find out that Jing Yuan might have intentionally let Blade escape from the hold of the Xianzhou Luofu soldiers and that Fu Xuan will be his successor.

Dan Heng and Himeko inside the Astral Express

Himeko, navigator of Astral Express (image via Honkai Star Rail)

While Welt, March 7th, and the Trailblazer explore Xianzhou Luofu, Dan Heng is going through the footage of Kafka from before when he notices Kafka mentioning her partner Blade.

He immediately goes to the Parlor Car to alert Himeko about how dangerous Blade can be to the other members. Subsequently, he travels to Xianzhou Luofu to meet the members of his Astral crew.

While roaming around in the Xianzhou Luofu, Dan Heng encounters a wanderer and a Cloud Knight whose names are Luocha and Sushang, respectively.

Astral crew vs Kafka in Xianzhou Luofu

Kafka, a 5-star Nihility character(Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After meeting with Tingyun, the Trailblazers team up with her to pursue a specific scent to find Kafka. When the Trailblazers eventually catch her, she has already taken hostages using her power. Now, she can control some of the Cloud Knights and use them to buy time against the Astral crew.

After some minor fights, Kafka finally leads the Astral crew to a bigger space where they can go all out. She overwhelms the Trailblazer crew, but Fu Xuan arrives on the battlefield to aid the Astral crew. Later, Kafka accepts defeat, and Fu Xuan takes her as a prisoner.

After the Kafka incident, the Astral crew pays a visit to the Divination Commission where they are welcomed by Jing Yuan and Fu Xuan. They request the Astral crew to fix three terminals while defeating the Stellaron Spirits on the way.

As the Divination Commission questions Kafka, Blade arrives out of nowhere and assists her in escaping from the Xianzhou Luofu. While escaping from Fu Xuan and her generals, Kafka stumbles onto the Ambrosial Arbor, a relic that has the ability to control death and shape life.

After defeating the Abundant Ebon Deer, Welt understands why this relic is considered a curse among the people of Xianzhou Luofu. According to beliefs, the cosmos will eventually collapse if everyone is able to mend themselves continuously and spread their roots throughout the universe. This is the reason the Xianzhou needed Lan's assistance to beat Yaoshi.

Astral Crew traveling to Alchemy Commission to meet with Fu Xuan

Tingyun, a young Foxian and a member of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While traveling there, the Astral crew members come across multiple bodies, apparently killed in bloody combat. Suddenly, one of the injured Cloud Knights tells them that they were winning the fight until some of their own revealed themselves to be turncloaks.

After multiple fierce battles, Tingyun is revealed as the traitor who, in the end, reappears as Lord Ravager Phantylia, one of the seven rangers who serve Nanook and terrorize the planet.

Dan Heng’s Transformation in Xianzhou Luofu

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, a 5-star Imaginary element character(Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After some time Dan Heng reaches Scalegorge Waterscape, where he sees Kafka while Blade waits for him. During a conversation with Dan Heng, Blade pierces him with a sword, transforming him into Dan Heng, aka Imbibitor Lunae.

Later, Jing Yuan arrives at the scene and immediately asks Kafka to take Blade away from that location. After seeing Imbibitor Lunae, Jing Yuan referred to him as “Old Friend” which Dan Heng refused by saying he is not his old friend.

As Jing Yuan and Imbibitor Luane rejoin the Astral crew, Dan Heng uses his newly acquired strength to reveal an underwater metropolis where the Ambrosial Arbor roots previously existed.

In the final boss fight in Xianzhou Luofu, Jing Yuan teams up with the Astral crew to defeat Phantylia. After losing the battle, Phantylia declares that Xianzhou Luofu’s destruction is only a matter of time.

Jingliu’s return to Xianzhou Luofu

Jingliu, 5-star Destruction character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

After the final battle, a farewell service is being held for all the people who lost their lives during the battle, including Tingyun. During the last cutscene of the Xianzhou Luofu arc, we see Luocha visit Jing Yuan, and suddenly, Jingliu appears in front of Jing Yuan and asks him to pick a side before the battle of the Aeon starts.

Jingliu, the Sword Master of Xianzhou Luofu, later makes a reappearance in a side quest of Honkai Star Rail. She comes back to her home planet to meet up with all of her old friends: Dan Heng, Bailu, Jing Yuan, and Blade. Later, she also engages in a Sword fight with Blade, which she wins effortlessly.

After the fight, Jingliu asks Dan Heng about his next course of action. To this, Dan Heng says that he would be going back to the Express to carry on with his journey and keep moving forward with the Astral crew. After an extensive conversation, Jingliu bids farewell to him and leaves.

This concludes the Xianzhou Luofu lore recap in Honkai Star Rail.