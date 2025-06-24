Honkai Star Rail: All Lord Ravagers revealed in Myriad Celestia Trailer Fables About the Stars Part 2

Honkai Star Rail recently shared a preview on the official YouTube channel, hinting at the Emanators of Nanook. Also known as Lord Ravagers, this group of celestial entities leads the Antimatter Legion's troops to ravage all life in the cosmos. The latest Myriad Celestia trailer, titled Fables About the Stars Part 2, shows four of the Emanators.

Ad

This article will take a closer look at all the Lord Ravagers revealed in Honkai Star Rail.

Myriad Celestia Trailer Fables About the Stars Part 2 revealed four Lord Ravagers from Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Emanators in Honkai Star Rail are among the most powerful entities in the cosmos, as they are blessed directly by the Aeons (the god-like beings). An elite group of such potent entities, known as the Lord Ravagers, draws power from Nanook. Also known as the Blemished One, this Aeon represents the Path of Destruction. This explains the hostile nature of the Antimatter Legion and its soldiers of malevolent monsters.

Throughout the story, Trailblazers have confronted the intergalactic army and stopped them from purging innocent lives. The narrative will eventually lead them to the Lord Ravagers, who are in charge of the evil faction. Four of the Nanook’s emanators were shown in the Myriad Celestia Trailer Fables About the Stars Part 2.

Ad

Also read: Honkai Star Rail announces new Firefly skin for version 3.4

Lord Ravager: Celenova

Celenova (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official lore, Celenova is the front-line general of Nanook and a major nemesis of the Xianzhou Alliance. Flagships like Yaoqing, Zhuming, and Fanghu have overpowered the Lord Ravager in the war, which halted with a ceasefire. Despite calling the truce, Celenova is still regarded as a fearsome force.

Ad

Lord Ravager: Asat Pramad

Asat Pramad (Image via HoYoverse)

Lord Ravager Asat Pramad was revealed in the latest Myriad Celestia trailer. He appears as a humanoid wearing a white trench coat, with a purple hand instead of a head. A 20-sided floating die engraved with different Path emblems could be seen floating above the open palm.

Ad

Based on Xianzhou Luofu reports, Asat Pramad prefers the gradual destruction of planets and their surrounding lifeforms. He enjoys observing a structural and slow collapse of civilizations.

Lord Ravager: Phantylia

Phantylia (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail’s Phantylia is a heliobus and one of the seven Lord Ravagers that worship Nanook. She appears as an Echo of War boss in the game after Trailblazers defeat her in Ambrosial Arbor. Yes, she was the sentient who took Tingyun’s disguise to cause civil war on Xianzhou’s soil.

Ad

Although Phantylia wasn’t successful due to the main character’s intervention, she escaped the planet, taking the form of a fireball. As such, the Lord Ravager is a lingering threat to the Astral Express crew.

Lord Ravager: Zephyro

Zephyro (Image via HoYoverse)

Zephyro is another humanoid Emanator of Nanook who upholds the order of the Aeon’s policy of destruction. He is a lone wolf passionate about demolishing planets using various calamities. Zephyro is keen on creating doomsday situations and uses unfiltered raw power to purge all life forms across the universe.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.