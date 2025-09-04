Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream schedule speculation

With the second phase of version 3.5 starting, the developers are preparing for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program stream. As usual, HoYoverse will showcase its upcoming content, including new characters Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. The livestream is expected to be held on September 12, 2025, at 11:30 am UTC/7:30 pm CST, unless the developer decides to host it on another day.
In this article, we look at the expected schedule of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program livestream.
Note: Aspects of this article are speculative. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Exploring the expected Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream schedule
As mentioned, HoYoverse will host another iteration of the special program livestreams for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. Like most broadcasts, the developer is expected to follow the same schedule for the upcoming one as well. If it does, then the special program will supposedly take place on September 12, 2025, at 11:30 am UTC/7:30 pm CST.
Gamers from different regions who are wondering when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 special program will likely commence can refer to the following table:
Announcements to expect during the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream
When the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 livestream commences, the hosts will showcase the new trailer for the upcoming patch. Thereafter, they will likely showcase the new limited-time 5-star characters Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and discuss their abilities in detail.
This could be followed by the announcement of the upcoming events. Since the developer announced it will be giving away a limited 5-star unit for free, it might announce it during this livestream - Dan Heng Permansor Terrae is speculated to be the one.
Besides that, HoYoverse will also give away three redeemable codes at certain intervals, featuring a decent amount of Stellar Jade and other in-game materials. Unlike other codes, these will be active for a very brief period. Hence, Trailblazers should claim them as soon as they are out.
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
