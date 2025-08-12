Honkai Star Rail 3.5 redeem codes

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, released on August 13, 2025, introduced exciting new story quests, banners, and events. Players can also summon Hysilens and Cerydra, the 5-star characters featured in the patch. To help Trailblazers wish on the banner, HoYoverse rolls out fresh redeem codes, which can be exchanged to obtain free Stellar Jades alongside other in-game resources.This article lists all the HSR codes active in version 3.5 and further outlines their rewards.All active redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail 3.5Here’s the list containing all the active codes from the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update, along with their rewards:STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x4, Bottled Soda x5, 50,000 CreditFAREWELL: Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS: Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1We will add more codes to the section as soon as they are discovered. It is worth noting that some of them will have a short expiration window. Hence, players are advised to redeem them quickly to avoid missing out on the resources.The STARRAILGIFT is one of the oldest codes that remains active throughout every update but can be activated once per account.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Stellar Jade countHow to redeem codes in Honkai Star RailRedeeming any active HSR code requires a few simple steps. You can either use the official webpage or the in-game feature to complete the exchange. We have further detailed the steps for both the methods, so pick whichever is feasible:How to redeem on official webpageRedeem via official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)Head to any browser and open the official code redemption website.Enter proper credentials to log in to your account.Pick a server location if the website doesn’t detect one by default.Insert the active code in the dialogue box.Click on Redeem to exchange the rewards.Use the same steps for the other codes.How to redeem in-gameRedeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)Launch HSR on any device and log in.Once the character appears on the screen, click on the Pause button to access the in-game menu.Find and click on the button denoted with three dots next to the profile name.Choose Redemption Code from the drop-down box. Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen.Enter the codes in the empty dialogue box.Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.Repeat the same steps for the other active codes.Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.