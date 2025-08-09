All Honkai Star Rail 3.5 QoL optimizations and changes

Several QoL optimizations and features are set to be implemented through the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. With each patch, the developers bring out various optimizations to help players perform multiple activities simultaneously by pressing a single button. Since HoYoverse hadn't previously showcased these upcoming changes, many Trailblazers might wonder what they are.For those curious, this article discusses the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.5 QoL optimizations and changes.Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.Every Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Quality of Life optimization, exploredIn Honkai Star Rail 3.5, developer HoYoverse will implement five QoL optimizations:Option to toggle individual voice for collab charactersRelic Synthesis optimizationRelic Smart Equip optimizationStore Light Cone exchange optimizationMission Resource optimizationFirst and foremost, the developers will add an option in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 that will allow players to switch to the collaboration character’s original voice lines. For example, Trailblazers will be able to manually switch to Saber's or Archer’s idle, combat, and interaction voice lines to their original language, which is Japanese.Next is the Relic Synthesis optimization, which will help players craft their Relics or Planar Ornaments easily. Since the existing Wishful Resin is being converted to Self-Modeling Resin, players will be able to select the main and sub-stat when using the latter material to craft a Relic. Additionally, when making a certain Relic or Ornament piece after Honkai Star Rail 3.5, Trailblazers can select a suitable character. Doing so will show the selected unit’s recommended stats, helping players decide what to choose.In Honkai Star Rail 3.5, the Smart Equip feature for Relics is receiving optimizations. Now, players can manually select and swap out individual pieces after changing loadout/build without closing the system. Moreover, the Smart Equip tab won’t automatically close after players change a character’s build.When the Store Light Cone exchange optimization drops, the developers will limit the number of items players can purchase so that they won’t end up getting extra copies of LCs from Light Cone Manifest and Stellar Convergence stores. Moreover, the number of LCs players can acquire will be limited depending on their rarity. 5-star items will be restricted to one per transaction. Similarly, 4-star Light Cones will be limited to five per transaction.Lastly, Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 will feature the Mission Resource optimization function on PC. This will allow players on the platform to select previous one-time clear missions and delete them, freeing up space. As for mobile players, the system will scan their accounts and automatically exclude completed mission resources when they reinstall the game client.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates related to the title.