Best Light Cones to get from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail

Several brand-new features were introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.2, including the Stellar Convergence store. It features multiple limited-time and standard 5-star Light Cones that Trailblazers can acquire by spending 4 Light Cone Memory Shards. As multiple options are available in this store, players might wonder which one to select.

Ad

We list five Light Cones worth picking up from the Stellar Convergence Store in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

5 best Light Cones that are worth getting from the Stellar Convergence Store in Honkai Star Rail

1) Past Self in Mirror

Past self in Mirror in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Past self in Mirror is one of the best Light Cones you can get from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail. Ruan Mei’s signature gear was released alongside the character back in version 1.6.

Ad

Trending

Since you obtain the character for free using the Golden Companion Spirit from the Stellar Companions event, getting Past Self in Mirror is a wise choice. The Light Cone will not only boost the character’s fighting prowess but also bestow all allies a significant damage boost. Additionally, after the wearer casts their Ultimate, this LC can recover a Skill Point if the wearer’s Break Effect is more than 150%.

Also read: HSR 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

Ad

2) The Unreachable Side

The Unreachable Side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another Light Cone you should consider getting from the Stellar Convergence Store is The Unreachable Side. This is Blade’s Signature LC that substantially boosts the character’s outgoing damage. The Unreachable Side can simultaneously bestow a high CRIT Rate and HP boost to the character wearing it. While the former stat helps the wearer land CRIT hits more often, the latter stat allows the wielder to sustain more damage from the adversaries.

Ad

Moreover, the unit wielding The Unreachable Side will receive a damage boost whenever they get hit by an adversary or consume health. Besides Blade, various Destruction characters can utilize this Light Cone. If you already have the character, get this 5-star piece of gear as Blade is scheduled to receive a buff in the upcoming HSR version 3.4 patch.

3) In the Night

In the Night in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are in need of a good The Hunt Light Cone, get In the Night from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail. Like The Unreacable Side, this LC grants its wearer an 18% CRIT Rate boost. Moreover, depending on how much SPD the wielder has, their Basic ATK and Skill receive a damage boost, and Ultimate gets a CRIT DMG boost, simultaneously.

Ad

If you possess a The Hunt character that primarily deals damage with Skill and Ultimate, then you definitely should get this Light Cone. Units like March 7th (Hunt) can utilize the gear.

4) But the Battle Isn’t Over

But the Battle Isn’t Over (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

But the Battle Isn’t Over is an exceptional Harmony Light Cone that you can get from the Stellar Convergence store. Although this gear is not a limited-time LC, it has an incredible amount of value. First off, But the Battle Isn’t Over can boost its wielder’s ERR and regenerate a Skill Point whenever they use their Ultimate on an ally.

Ad

This allows characters like Bronya, Hanya, Sunday, and Tingyun to be extremely effective in various activities. Additionally, if your DPS unit is acting right after the Harmony unit wielding this LC, the latter can boost the former’s damage just by using their Skill.

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

5) Night on the Milky Way

Night on the Milky Way in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lastly, Night on the Milky Way is a great Erudition Light Cone to get from the Stellar Convergence store. It can boost its wielder’s ATK depending on how many opponents the character is fighting against. Additionally, the wielder can deal extra damage whenever an adversary gets inflicted with the Weakness Break status effect.

Ad

Judging by how this Light Cone works, you can use it to farm various materials and complete activities. As for end-game activities, you can use this LC in Apocalyptic Shadow and Pure Fiction.

Don't forget to follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.