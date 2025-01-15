Honkai Star Rail: All Golden Scapegoat locations and solutions in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos

Golden Scapegoat is a new type of gameplay element introduced in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. These puzzles are located in various areas of Amphoreus, and you can solve them to gain rewards such as Stellar Jades and Celestial Ambrosia. Your objective will be to reach the altar without getting defeated by enemies or taken down by surrounding dangerous objects.

This article provides a guide to all the Golden Scapegoat puzzle locations and their solutions in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos.

Honkai Star Rail: Locations and solutions of all Golden Scapegoat puzzles in Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos

Location #1

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Golden Scapegoat puzzle in Honkai Star Rail is located near the entrance of Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos. Teleport to the Soulchaser Pass Space Anchor and follow the path to reach this puzzle.

Trending

Follow these steps to solve it:

Take four steps to the right.

Take three steps to the left.

Take one step upwards.

Take four steps to the right to reach the altar and light the flame.

Location #2

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #2 (Image via HoYoverse)

To get to this Golden Scapegoat puzzle, teleport to the Conquered Outlands Space Anchor and make your way northwest.

Follow these steps in order to solve the puzzle:

Take one step to the right.

Take one step down the ladder.

Take three steps to the right.

Take two steps to the left.

Take one step upwards (up the ladder).

Take three steps to the right to reach the altar.

Location #3

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #3 (Image via HoYoverse)

This Golden Scapegoat puzzle is located on the third floor of Strife Ruins Castrum Kremnos. To get here, teleport to the Old Quarry Ground Space Anchor, and follow the map to make your way straight west to the third floor.

Solve this puzzle by following this order:

Take three steps to the right (you will drop down three levels).

Take three steps to the left (you will drop down another level).

Take two steps to the right to reach the altar.

Location #4

Location of Golden Scapegoat puzzle #4 (Image via HoYoverse)

You can reach the fourth Golden Scapegoat puzzle by teleporting to the Soul-Forging Ruins Space Anchor. Make your way down to the basement, where the puzzle is located.

Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Take one step to the right.

Take one step upwards.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step upwards.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step upwards.

Take three steps to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take one step to the left.

Take one step to the right.

Take three steps to the left to reach the altar and finish the puzzle.

Also read: How to unlock the Dreamshroud Mausoleum Space Anchor in Abyss of Fate Janusopolis

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.