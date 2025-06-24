Honkai Star Rail: Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro VAs announced

The newly released Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer revealed all the Emanators of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. These Emanators include Celenova, Phantylia, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro. While Phantylia has already made multiple in-game appearances, the other three Emanators have never been mentioned anywhere before.
The voice actors of these new Emanators were also announced by HoYoverse. Read on to find out who the voice actors are for the newly introduced Emanators of Nanook in Honkai Star Rail.
EN VAs of Lord Ravagers Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro in Honkai Star Rail
As stated, four Lord Ravagers — Emanators of Nanook — made their appearance in the Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer "Fables About the Stars Part 2". Apart from Phantylia, the following are the EN VAs for the three new Emanators that made their debut in the trailer:
- Lord Ravager Celenova: Erica Mendez
- Lord Ravager Asat Pramad: Joe Hernandez
- Lord Ravager Zephyro: Sean Chiplock
Celenova EN VA in Honkai Star Rail
The English voice actor for Lord Ravager Celenova in Honkai Star Rail is Erica Mendez, a VA who has already provided voice work for another HoYoverse game. Here are a few of her notable works:
- Ayaka in Genshin Impact
- White Lily Cookie and Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Aladdin in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
- Yuuki Konno in Sword Art Online
- Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter
- Denki Kaminarimon in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Megumin in Konosuba
Asat Pramad EN VA in Honkai Star Rail
Lord Ravager Asat Pramad is voiced by Joe Hernandez, who has the following notable works under his belt:
- Daruk and Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Pesci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
- Javern in Lost Ark
- Blaine in Primos
- Masashi Okaito in My Happy Marriage
Zephyro EN VA in Honkai Star Rail
The EN VA for Lord Ravager Zephyro is Sean Chiplock, another actor who has previously worked in a HoYoverse game. These are some of his well-known voice acting roles:
- Diluc Ragnvindr in Genshin Impact
- Teba, Sage of Wind, and Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Purple Yam Cookie and Sugar Gnome in Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Yuuki Mishima in Persona 5 Royal
- Metal Lee in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Torgrim in Vinland Saga
- Frankenstein in Noblesse
- Kazunari Takao in Kuroko's Basketball
- Keiji Mogami in Mob Psycho 100
