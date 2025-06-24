  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail: Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro VAs announced

Honkai Star Rail: Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro VAs announced

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jun 24, 2025 19:29 GMT
HoYoverse has revealed the English voice actors for three new characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
HoYoverse has revealed the English voice actors for three new characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The newly released Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer revealed all the Emanators of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. These Emanators include Celenova, Phantylia, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro. While Phantylia has already made multiple in-game appearances, the other three Emanators have never been mentioned anywhere before.

The voice actors of these new Emanators were also announced by HoYoverse. Read on to find out who the voice actors are for the newly introduced Emanators of Nanook in Honkai Star Rail.

EN VAs of Lord Ravagers Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro in Honkai Star Rail

As stated, four Lord Ravagers — Emanators of Nanook — made their appearance in the Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer "Fables About the Stars Part 2". Apart from Phantylia, the following are the EN VAs for the three new Emanators that made their debut in the trailer:

  • Lord Ravager Celenova: Erica Mendez
  • Lord Ravager Asat Pramad: Joe Hernandez
  • Lord Ravager Zephyro: Sean Chiplock

Celenova EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Celenova (Image via HoYoverse)
Lord Ravager Celenova (Image via HoYoverse)

The English voice actor for Lord Ravager Celenova in Honkai Star Rail is Erica Mendez, a VA who has already provided voice work for another HoYoverse game. Here are a few of her notable works:

  • Ayaka in Genshin Impact
  • White Lily Cookie and Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Aladdin in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic
  • Yuuki Konno in Sword Art Online
  • Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter
  • Denki Kaminarimon in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Megumin in Konosuba

Asat Pramad EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Asat Pramad (Image via HoYoverse)
Lord Ravager Asat Pramad (Image via HoYoverse)

Lord Ravager Asat Pramad is voiced by Joe Hernandez, who has the following notable works under his belt:

  • Daruk and Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Pesci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
  • Javern in Lost Ark
  • Blaine in Primos
  • Masashi Okaito in My Happy Marriage

Zephyro EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Zephyro (Image via HoYoverse)
Lord Ravager Zephyro (Image via HoYoverse)

The EN VA for Lord Ravager Zephyro is Sean Chiplock, another actor who has previously worked in a HoYoverse game. These are some of his well-known voice acting roles:

  • Diluc Ragnvindr in Genshin Impact
  • Teba, Sage of Wind, and Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Purple Yam Cookie and Sugar Gnome in Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Yuuki Mishima in Persona 5 Royal
  • Metal Lee in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
  • Torgrim in Vinland Saga
  • Frankenstein in Noblesse
  • Kazunari Takao in Kuroko's Basketball
  • Keiji Mogami in Mob Psycho 100

Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

