Honkai Star Rail: Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro VAs announced

The newly released Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer revealed all the Emanators of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. These Emanators include Celenova, Phantylia, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro. While Phantylia has already made multiple in-game appearances, the other three Emanators have never been mentioned anywhere before.

The voice actors of these new Emanators were also announced by HoYoverse. Read on to find out who the voice actors are for the newly introduced Emanators of Nanook in Honkai Star Rail.

EN VAs of Lord Ravagers Celenova, Asat Pramad, and Zephyro in Honkai Star Rail

As stated, four Lord Ravagers — Emanators of Nanook — made their appearance in the Honkai Star Rail Myriad Celestia Trailer "Fables About the Stars Part 2". Apart from Phantylia, the following are the EN VAs for the three new Emanators that made their debut in the trailer:

Lord Ravager Celenova : Erica Mendez

: Erica Mendez Lord Ravager Asat Pramad : Joe Hernandez

: Joe Hernandez Lord Ravager Zephyro: Sean Chiplock

Celenova EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Celenova (Image via HoYoverse)

The English voice actor for Lord Ravager Celenova in Honkai Star Rail is Erica Mendez, a VA who has already provided voice work for another HoYoverse game. Here are a few of her notable works:

Ayaka in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact White Lily Cookie and Black Pearl Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

and in Cookie Run: Kingdom Aladdin in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

in Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic Yuuki Konno in Sword Art Online

in Sword Art Online Gon Freecss in Hunter x Hunter

in Hunter x Hunter Denki Kaminarimon in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Megumin in Konosuba

Asat Pramad EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Asat Pramad (Image via HoYoverse)

Lord Ravager Asat Pramad is voiced by Joe Hernandez, who has the following notable works under his belt:

Daruk and Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

and in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pesci in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Javern in Lost Ark

in Lost Ark Blaine in Primos

in Primos Masashi Okaito in My Happy Marriage

Zephyro EN VA in Honkai Star Rail

Lord Ravager Zephyro (Image via HoYoverse)

The EN VA for Lord Ravager Zephyro is Sean Chiplock, another actor who has previously worked in a HoYoverse game. These are some of his well-known voice acting roles:

Diluc Ragnvindr in Genshin Impact

in Genshin Impact Teba , Sage of Wind , and Great Deku Tree in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

, , and in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Purple Yam Cookie and Sugar Gnome in Cookie Run: Kingdom

and in Cookie Run: Kingdom Yuuki Mishima in Persona 5 Royal

in Persona 5 Royal Metal Lee in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Torgrim in Vinland Saga

in Vinland Saga Frankenstein in Noblesse

in Noblesse Kazunari Takao in Kuroko's Basketball

in Kuroko's Basketball Keiji Mogami in Mob Psycho 100

