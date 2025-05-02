Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025: Date, time, and where to watch

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified May 02, 2025 16:16 GMT
The Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will be streamed worldwide (Image via HoYoverse)
The Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will be streamed worldwide (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 is a special concert that will be streamed globally on May 3, 2025, at 7:05 PM (UTC+8). This concert will feature musical content from Honkai Star Rail, including popular OSTs that are loved by the playerbase. Special guests who have participated in creating these OSTs and musical tracks will also be present in this concert.

Ad

Read on to find out more details regarding the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, including when and where to watch it.

Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 schedule

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As announced by HoYoverse, the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will be streamed worldwide on May 3, 2025, at 7:05 PM (UTC+8). Anyone wishing to witness it can tune into Honkai Star Rail's official YouTube page to watch the livestream.

Here is a list of when the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will begin streaming in your time zone:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 3, 2025, at 4:05 am
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 3, 2025, at 5:05 am
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 3, 2025, at 6:05 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 3, 2025, at 7:05 am
Ad

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 3, 2025, at 12:05 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 3, 2025, at 1:05 pm
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 3, 2025, at 2:05 pm

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): May 3, 2025, at 4:35 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): May 3, 2025, at 7:05 pm
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 3, 2025, at 8:05 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): May 3, 2025, at 8:05 pm

If you want to watch the entire Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, make sure to visit the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel at the appropriate time before the livestream begins.

Ad

Who will be performing at the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025?

Ad

Previously, HoYoverse had announced the names of some performers who will be present at the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025. They include famous artists such as:

  • Anthony Lynch (singer of Honkai Star Rail OST: Take the Journey)
  • Chevy (singer of various Penacony OSTs including If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking and Sway To My Beat In Cosmos)
  • Jonathan Steingard (singer of Wildfire)
  • Reol (singer of No Dazzle No Break)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates, and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications