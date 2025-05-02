Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025: Date, time, and where to watch

The Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 is a special concert that will be streamed globally on May 3, 2025, at 7:05 PM (UTC+8). This concert will feature musical content from Honkai Star Rail, including popular OSTs that are loved by the playerbase. Special guests who have participated in creating these OSTs and musical tracks will also be present in this concert.
Read on to find out more details regarding the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, including when and where to watch it.
Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 schedule
As announced by HoYoverse, the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will be streamed worldwide on May 3, 2025, at 7:05 PM (UTC+8). Anyone wishing to witness it can tune into Honkai Star Rail's official YouTube page to watch the livestream.
Here is a list of when the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025 will begin streaming in your time zone:
America
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 3, 2025, at 4:05 am
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 3, 2025, at 5:05 am
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 3, 2025, at 6:05 am
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 3, 2025, at 7:05 am
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 3, 2025, at 12:05 pm
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 3, 2025, at 1:05 pm
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 3, 2025, at 2:05 pm
Asia
- Indian Standard Time (IST): May 3, 2025, at 4:35 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): May 3, 2025, at 7:05 pm
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 3, 2025, at 8:05 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 3, 2025, at 8:05 pm
If you want to watch the entire Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025, make sure to visit the official Honkai Star Rail YouTube channel at the appropriate time before the livestream begins.
Who will be performing at the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025?
Previously, HoYoverse had announced the names of some performers who will be present at the Honkai Star Rail Concert 2025. They include famous artists such as:
- Anthony Lynch (singer of Honkai Star Rail OST: Take the Journey)
- Chevy (singer of various Penacony OSTs including If I Can Stop One Heart From Breaking and Sway To My Beat In Cosmos)
- Jonathan Steingard (singer of Wildfire)
- Reol (singer of No Dazzle No Break)
