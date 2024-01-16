Honkai Star Rail Dr. Ratio build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Dr. Ratio makes history by being the first-ever free 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. He made his debut appearance in the Trailblazer story of 1.6, leaving quite an impression on the player base. As for his abilities and powers, the first impressions via his playable version in the story quest have been positive from players.

This article lists the best Light Cone, Relic, and Planar Ornament available for Dr. Ratio. Since he will be given away for free, players will have the option to spare a few Stellar Jades for his Light Cone, guaranteeing a well-built DPS unit for any team. Aside from that, there are also other options to look at.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Dr. Ratio's skills work in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a summarized version of Dr. Ratio's skills, giving players an idea of how the new character works in Honkai Star Rail:

Skill: Deals Imaginary damage to enemies based on a percentage of Dr. Ratio's ATK stat.

Deals Imaginary damage to enemies based on a percentage of Dr. Ratio's ATK stat. Ultimate: Attacks a single target, further damaging them with an Imaginary element. The target also gains a debuff, which allows Dr. Ratio to launch follow-up attacks twice after an ally launches an attack on the same target.

Attacks a single target, further damaging them with an Imaginary element. The target also gains a debuff, which allows Dr. Ratio to launch follow-up attacks twice after an ally launches an attack on the same target. Passive talent: While using his skill, Dr. Ratio has a fixed chance to launch a follow-up attack. However, this fixed chance can be increased slightly on a debuffed target. If an enemy dies before the follow-up attack, Dr. Ratio will choose a random enemy to attack.

Trace priority should be in the following order:

Talent Ultimate Skill Basic attack

Dr. Ratio's technique allows him to taunt enemies into a special dimension, which reduces their SPD after entering battle.

Best Light Cones for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

Baptism of Pure Thought is the signature Light Cone for Dr. Ratio and will be available for a limited time. It increases the wearer's crit damage and normal damage based on the number of debuffs on the target. This Light Cone will also grant a special buff to the wearer, allowing them to deal increased follow-up damage by ignoring the enemy's DEF.

The second-best Light Cone, called Worrisome Blissful, is also available from limited banners. Hence, players who got Topaz's signature Light Cone from previous updates can slot it in Dr. Ratio as well.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

The best 5-star option is the one available from Herta Shop, called Cruising in the Stellar Sea. It can increase the wearer's ATK based on the enemy's health and act as a stat stick for crit rate.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments for Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail

The best Relic set for Dr. Ratio is the Wastelander Banditry, which increases the wearer's crit rate and damage against debuffed enemies. The Ashblazing Grand Duke set is another great option for increasing follow-up damage. Stats that must be prioritized include crit rate or crit damage for the body and SPD for the leg piece.

Banditry Desert set in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Planar Ornaments, the Firament Frontline is recommended from Simulated World 8, as it increases the wearer's ATK damage. Stats like Imaginary damage bonus piece and ATK percentage should be prioritized.