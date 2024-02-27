Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1 solution and potential causes

HoYoverse titles play smoothly for the most part, but sometimes, gamers might come across server issues like the error code 1001_1 in Honkai Star Rail. This prevents Trailblazers from accessing their accounts, keeping them looped to the login screen. There is a possibility for the error to pop up during a maintenance break, but the reports can often be traced back to a client-side network issue.

Star Rail is an online game where login issues are inevitable and are likely to recur even after countless fixes. However, players can consider a few temporary workarounds to boot up their accounts.

This article outlines all the potential causes and solutions for Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1.

Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1 potential causes

As specified, the causes of Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1 can be linked to a network problem on the player’s end. It will likely pop up on the login screen when there is an issue with your internet connection.

When that happens, you can no longer boot up the game until fixed. Hence, a stable network is always recommended for playing any HoYoverse title.

The error code 1001_1 can also occur due to any issue with the game files, but the chances are quite slim.

Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1 solution

Expand Tweet

Here are some solutions that should work on Honkai Star Rail error code 1001_1:

1) Restart the game

When the error code 1001_1 pops up, your first course of action should be to restart the game. A fresh launch can often fix log-in problems, and it should be the solution to this peculiar problem.

If your game is frozen for some reason, you can always remove it from the recent task to start with a clean slate.

2) Check your internet connection

If the problem persists, check whether your internet connection is working. If you are playing the game on a PC, switch to Ethernet for more stability. For other devices, make sure you are within the network range.

Sometimes, the error can occur even with a stable internet connection. In that case, restarting your modem and router will be the last resort.

3) Verify integrity of the game files

Repair game files from the launcher (Image via HoYoverse/ Sportskeeda)

Verifying game files has fixed a few Honkai Star Rail errors in the past, and code 1001_1 is no exception. You can refer to the following steps to check the file's integrity:

Open the launcher

Click on the node next to the Play button.

button. Hit Repair Now

This will automatically scan all the game files and repair the corrupted ones.

4) Uninstall and reinstall the game

Consider reinstalling the game if you still see the error code 1001_1 pop up after going through all the specified workarounds. This will take away some of your precious farming time, but this option is worth trying instead of waiting for a miraculous fix.

Lastly, reach out to customer care if you run into the same issue again.

For more news and updates on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.