Honkai Star Rail Evernight (March 7th) kit, traces, and Eidolon leaks

Evernight, March 7th's Chrysos Heir form in Amphoreus, has been officially drip-marketed as a 5-star Ice Remembrance character for Honkai Star Rail version 3.6. While the official reveal has yet to occur, recent leaks from reliable sources, such as HomDGCat, offer an early glimpse into her abilities and playstyle.Based on early datamining, Evernight appears to specialize in HP-scaling teams sharing HP with her Memosprite. This potentially gives her a DPS pr Sub DPS role compared to her Hunt and Preservation forms in Honkai Star Rail. This article compiles all currently available leaked information about her stats, abilities, traces, and Eidolons.Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.Evernight, according to leaks in Honkai Star Rail Evernight Kit via HomDGCat by u/0101001010101011010 in HonkaiStarRail_leaks Evernight is an Ice Rememberance unit appearing to be HP scaling DPS or Sub DPS centric unit, based on datamines via HomDGCat:HP: 1319ATK: 543DEF: 582SPD: 99Evernight's kit leaks in Honkai Star RailBasic attack: Strikes a single enemy with an Ice-infused attack based on her Max HP.Skill: Sacrifices a portion of her HP to summon Memosprite Evey and boost CRIT DMG for all allied memosprites. If Evey is already present, it instead restores part of its HP and removes its Crowd Control effects. Using the skill also builds “Memoria,” with extra gained if she is in her empowered state. If her HP is too low, she is left at 1 HP.Ultimate: Summons Evey to unleash a powerful Ice attack on all enemies and enter the “Darkest Riddle” state. While active, all enemies take more damage, Evernight and Evey deal greatly increased damage, and both are immune to Crowd Control. This state lasts for a limited duration, tied to special charges consumed when Evey uses her strongest attack.Technique: After using Technique, at the start of the next battle, gains an effect identical to the Skill which increases all allies' memosprite CRIT DMG, and gains 2 point(s) of &quot;Memoria.&quot;Stat boosts: Gains increased CRIT Rate, HP, and CRIT DMG.Evernight's traces, according to leaks in Honkai Star RailTrace 1: Boosts CRIT Rate for both Evernight and Evey. After using Evey’s strongest attack, it restores a Skill Point for the team.Trace 2: Starts combat with bonus Energy and some “Memoria.” Gains additional “Memoria” whenever she or an allied memosprite uses an ability.Trace 3: Evernight’s Skill grants extra CRIT DMG to all memosprites, with the bonus scaling based on the number of Remembrance characters in the team.Evernight's Memosprite (Evey) SkillsSkill Talent: Upon entering combat, summons Memosprite Evey. When Evernight or Evey loses HP, both gain a temporary boost to CRIT DMG and build “Memoria.” At high “Memoria,” Evernight cleanses and becomes immune to Crowd Control, and Evey can take an immediate turn after certain conditions are met.Skill 1: Evey automatically targets the enemy Evernight last attacked, dealing Ice DMG and gaining additional “Memoria” after use.Skill 2: At high “Memoria” and when Evernight is free of Crowd Control, Evey consumes all HP and “Memoria” to unleash a powerful Ice attack against all enemies, then disappears.Memosprite (Evey) TalentsTalent 1: Evey is immune to Crowd Control but more likely to be targeted. While active, both Evernight and Evey deal increased damage. Using abilities costs a small portion of Evernight’s HP.Talent 2: When summoned, Evey heals Evernight and takes an immediate turn.Talent 3: When disappearing, Evey restores Energy to Evernight and advances her next action.Evernight Eidolons, according to leaks in Honkai Star RailEidolon 1: Increases the damage dealt by allied memosprites, with higher bonuses when fewer enemies remain on the field.Eidolon 2: Gains extra “Memoria” whenever she acquires it, and her Ultimate grants additional “Darkest Riddle” charges.Eidolon 4: Boosts Weakness Break Efficiency for all allied memosprites, with an even greater boost for Evey.Eidolon 6: Increases All-Type RES PEN for the entire team while Evernight is active. After Evey uses her strongest attack, Evernight regains part of the “Memoria” spent.As these details are drawn from early leaks, they may change before Honkai Star Rail’s official version 3.6 release. If her current kit remains intact, Evernight could emerge as a unique hybrid unit, balancing powerful Memosprite damage with potent team utility, opening the door for creative synergies with upcoming possible characters like Cyrene.