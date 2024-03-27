Honkai Star Rail Gallagher teams guide: Best F2P and high-investment team comps

With the addition of Gallagher, Honkai Star Rail has received yet another 4-star sustain unit. The security officer for the Bloodhound family is here to assist you in surviving the tough encounters that you will face in your Trailblazing journey. While his healing is great, some team compositions will benefit more from him than others.

If you are looking to pick up this handsome officer for your expedition across the planet of Harmony, this might be the best time to do so. This article discusses the best team where you can fit Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail and some free-to-play alternatives.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best premium teams for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

Best premium teammates in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Gallagher's kit in Honkai Star Rail is unique. The character has a lot of break potential compared to other Abundance units in the game. He also has some debuffing skills in his kit, such as the ability to reduce enemy attacks.

Overall, the unit is a solid 4-star healer, though his healing skills suffer a bit. This makes him a perfect susttainer candidate for the new 5-star character, Acheron.

Now, let us discuss why the Galaxy Ranger works best with our security officer with a passion for mixology.

Acheron is one of the best teammates for the Bloodhound family security officer (Image via HoYoverse)

Acheron's kit heavily relies on her teammates' ability to debuff enemies so that she can quickly gain the required Slashed Dream stacks to activate her ultimate. Gallagher can provide two stacks to her with his ultimate, which marks the enemy with a debuff, and his enhanced basic attack, which reduces the enemy's attack stats.

This will not be for every turn, but Gallagher works best with Acheron compared to other Abundance characters. Here are the best premium teams for him in Honkai Star Rail:

Acheron, Pela, Silver Wolf/ Black Swan/ Welt

Acheron (if Eidolon 2), Pela, Sparkle/ Bronya

If you want to reduce enemy toughness bars quickly, you can include Ruan Mei or the leaked Harmony Trailblazer (who will be available in the future) and replace Sparkle or Bronya as your Harmony supports.

Dr. Ratio teams also benefit greatly from the latest 4-star Abundance Character (Image via HoYoverse)

Now, there is another character who loves a debuffed enemy, and he is also available for free till the 2.1 update ends.

Dr. Ratio benefits greatly from having Gallagher as his teammate because he can deal increased damage to enemies with debuffs on them. For a team with Dr. Ratio, you can use the following characters:

Dr. Ratio, Topaz, Silver Wolf/ Pela

Dr. Ratio, Topaz, Ruan Mei/ Sparkle/ Bronya

The Bloodhound Family's security officer is the best option for these two teams compared to other 4-star healers in Honkai Star Rail.

The best F2P (free-to-play) team for Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail

Best f2p teammates in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are a low-spender, or a complete free-to-play Trailblazer and are planning to skip Acheron for future characters, you can use our mixology-loving security officer as a healer for most teams. He does a good enough job and has the potential to go toe-to-toe with Lynx, the other preferred 4-star healer.

Here are a few free-to-play teammates for Gallagher:

Dan Heng, Tingyun, Pela

Dr Ratio, Pela, Tingyun/ Yukong

Xueyi, Pela, Tingyun/ Yukong

The reason Dr. Ratio has been included in the free-to-play list is that he is technically claimable as a permanent addition to your roster till the end of the 2.1 patch.