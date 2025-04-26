How to check your Honkai Star Rail Annual Report

Honkai Star Rail's two-year anniversary celebration is currently ongoing, and the developers have prepared a variety of engaging content designed to honor this memorable occasion. One such event is the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report, which is a web event that lets players check their personal account statistics and other related information for the past year.

Ad

This web event is currently ongoing, so read on to find out how to check your Annual Report in Honkai Star Rail.

How can you view your Annual Report in Honkai Star Rail?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report web event has just begun, and will be available till May 7, 2025. For the duration of this event, players can login to the official web event page using their HoYoverse credentials and experience the event content.

Follow these steps to check out your Honkai Star Rail Annual report:

1) Head to the web event

Begin the event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In order to get to the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report, you can either directly visit the official website, or head to the web event from the Honkai Star Rail Special Event page in-game. Once here, click on the "Start Game" button to begin.

Ad

2) Complete the first domain

Finish viewing Part I (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Click on the "Part I: Journey Among the Star Begins" to start exploring the first domain. Finish going through this content to complete this domain.

Ad

3) Complete the second and third domains

View parts II and III (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Similar to the first domain, complete Part II: Cosmic Travels and Part III: Trials of the Universe. Once you have finished watching the content for both of these domains, your Honkai Star Rail Annual Report viewing experience will be complete.

Ad

Honkai Star Rail Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report Web Event rewards

All rewards that you can obtain from the web event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Other than viewing details about your account, you can also get various rewards by participating in the the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report Web Event. These are all the rewards that can be obtained:

Ad

Tasks Rewards Complete the first domain 40 Stellar Jades, 1 Bustling Ambience Complete the second domain 40 Stellar Jades, 1 Sweet Dreams Holographic Ticket Complete the third domain 40 Stellar Jades, 1 Delicious Bean Cake Share your data once 30 Stellar Jades, 1 Reduce Bananxiety Unlock the Anniversary Celebratory Art 30 Stellar Jades, 1 Fuel

Ad

Since this is a limited-time event, players should ensure that they participate in this event so as not to miss out on the free Stellar Jades and other in-game rewards.

Also read: Anaxa vs Dr. Ratio: Which 5-star should you pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 second phase?

Follow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.