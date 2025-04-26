How to check your Honkai Star Rail Annual Report

Honkai Star Rail's two-year anniversary celebration is currently ongoing, and the developers have prepared a variety of engaging content designed to honor this memorable occasion. One such event is the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report, which is a web event that lets players check their personal account statistics and other related information for the past year.
This web event is currently ongoing, so read on to find out how to check your Annual Report in Honkai Star Rail.
How can you view your Annual Report in Honkai Star Rail?
The Honkai Star Rail Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report web event has just begun, and will be available till May 7, 2025. For the duration of this event, players can login to the official web event page using their HoYoverse credentials and experience the event content.
Follow these steps to check out your Honkai Star Rail Annual report:
1) Head to the web event
In order to get to the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report, you can either directly visit the official website, or head to the web event from the Honkai Star Rail Special Event page in-game. Once here, click on the "Start Game" button to begin.
2) Complete the first domain
Click on the "Part I: Journey Among the Star Begins" to start exploring the first domain. Finish going through this content to complete this domain.
3) Complete the second and third domains
Similar to the first domain, complete Part II: Cosmic Travels and Part III: Trials of the Universe. Once you have finished watching the content for both of these domains, your Honkai Star Rail Annual Report viewing experience will be complete.
Honkai Star Rail Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report Web Event rewards
Other than viewing details about your account, you can also get various rewards by participating in the the Astral Express Annual Trailblaze Report Web Event. These are all the rewards that can be obtained:
Since this is a limited-time event, players should ensure that they participate in this event so as not to miss out on the free Stellar Jades and other in-game rewards.
