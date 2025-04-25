Anaxa vs Dr. Ratio: Which 5-star should you pull in Honkai Star Rail 3.2 second phase?

When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 releases, Anaxa and Dr. Ratio’s limited-time banners will become available to all players. Both characters boast the 5-star rarity, meaning players must spend their Star Rail Special Passes to add these units to their collection. Since Trailblazers can choose the 5-star they want to pull, they might wonder which one they should get in HSR version 3.2.

Ad

If you want to pull for a character during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2, Anaxa is the better 5-star to get. Read more to learn why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Should you get Anaxa or Dr. Ratio when the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 commences?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Anaxa, the newest 5-star character, will debut in the second phase of Honkai Star 3.2. He treads on the Erudition Path, meaning he excels in dealing AoE damage to the adversaries. When the character’s limited-time banner releases, players can use their saved-up Stellar Jades/Star Rail Special Passes to obtain the unit.

Advantages of Anaxa over Dr. Ratio

Anaxa can deal AoE damage to all enemies with his abilities, unlike Dr. Ratio.

Anaxa is viable and can easily complete various end-game activities.

Anaxa has an extremely slim chance of becoming a victim of power creep.

Ad

Advantages of Dr. Ratio over Anaxa

Dr. Ratio can unleash FUAs (Follow-Up Attacks) on the adversaries, unlike Anaxa.

Dr. Ratio features a unique playstyle.

Dr. Ratio has access to the title’s best sustainer, Aventurine.

Anaxa will debut in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Anaxa is the 5-star character you should choose in the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.2. The character can be placed in most Hypercarry and dual DPS team compositions and be exceptionally effective.

Ad

When you compare Dr. Ratio and Anaxa, the latter is a better DPS unit, as he can deal an exceptional amount of damage and be placed in various team compositions. Although the FUA playstyle is still quite popular among players, Dr. Ratio cannot dish out much damage even with a proper build, while others from the identical field, such as Feixiao and Topaz, can.

Hence, you should get Anaxa when his banner debuts in this gacha title. If you have The Herta in your collection, you should pull for this 5-star Wind character without hesitation.

Ad

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.