Honkai Star Rail Saber kit, stats, eidolons, and traces leaked

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 closed beta test starting, dataminer HomDGCat disclosed Saber’s expected kit before her release. This was shared by the HonkaiStarRail_leaks account on Reddit. With this, Trailblazers will have an idea about how the collaboration character’s abilities could work in this turn-based battler. On that note, those eagerly awaiting Saber’s release may want to know more about her kit.

This article explores Saber’s expected abilities in Honkai Star Rail, including her Traces and Eidolons, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the character debuts. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Saber’s expected kit in Honkai Star Rail

Before exploring Saber’s supposed abilities in Honkai Star Rail, let’s look at her stats, as per leaks:

HP – 1241

DEF – 601

ATK – 654

SPD – 101

Energy – 360

Saber’s expected abilities

Basic ATK: Saber attacks a single adversary, dealing Wind damage.

Saber attacks a single adversary, dealing Wind damage. Enhanced Basic ATK: When Saber triggers this ability, she receives two stacks of “Core Resonance” and deals Wind damage to every opponent. This ability deals more damage depending on how many enemies are present on the battlefield.

When Saber triggers this ability, she receives two stacks of “Core Resonance” and deals Wind damage to every opponent. This ability deals more damage depending on how many enemies are present on the battlefield. Skill: Saber deals a significant amount of Wind damage to the targeted adversary and a decent amount of damage to the adjacent enemies. If Saber can regenerate her Energy using “Core Resonance” stacks, then this ability’s instance will deal additional damage depending on how many stacks she consumes. If she cannot, Saber receives two “Core Resonance” stacks.

Saber deals a significant amount of Wind damage to the targeted adversary and a decent amount of damage to the adjacent enemies. If Saber can regenerate her Energy using “Core Resonance” stacks, then this ability’s instance will deal additional damage depending on how many stacks she consumes. If she cannot, Saber receives two “Core Resonance” stacks. Ultimate: When activated, Saber deals an absurd amount of Wind damage to every adversary. This attack deals 10 more instances of damage. Additionally, after using this ability, Saber’s Basic ATK gets enhanced.

When activated, Saber deals an absurd amount of Wind damage to every adversary. This attack deals 10 more instances of damage. Additionally, after using this ability, Saber’s Basic ATK gets enhanced. Talent: Every time Saber’s ally triggers their Ultimate, her outgoing damage increases for a couple of turns and gains three stacks of “Core Resonance,” simultaneously. Each “Core Resonance” stack regenerates 8 Energy. Moreover, when Saber enters a battle, she gains a “Core Resonance” stack.

Every time Saber’s ally triggers their Ultimate, her outgoing damage increases for a couple of turns and gains three stacks of “Core Resonance,” simultaneously. Each “Core Resonance” stack regenerates 8 Energy. Moreover, when Saber enters a battle, she gains a “Core Resonance” stack. Technique: Saber receives an ATK boost for a couple of turns. Moreover, she receives two stacks of “Core Resonance” after engaging in a fight.

Saber’s expected Traces

Trace 1: Saber receives a passive 20% CRIT Rate boost. Whenever Saber engages in a fight or utilizes her Enhanced Basic ATK, she gains the “Mana Burst” effect. This effect replenishes a Skill Point and allows Saber to take action.

Saber receives a passive 20% CRIT Rate boost. Whenever Saber engages in a fight or utilizes her Enhanced Basic ATK, she gains the “Mana Burst” effect. This effect replenishes a Skill Point and allows Saber to take action. Trace 2: Saber can hold up to 120 extra Energy. When she uses her Ultimate, the extra Energy is regenerated, and if her Energy is less than 40%, it is replenished to the said amount.

Saber can hold up to 120 extra Energy. When she uses her Ultimate, the extra Energy is regenerated, and if her Energy is less than 40%, it is replenished to the said amount. Trace 3: Saber’s CRIT DMG receives a 50% boost when she uses her Skill. For every “Core Resonance” stack she owns/possesses, Saber’s CRIT DMG increases by 4%.

Saber’s expected Eidolons

Eidolon 1: Saber’s Ultimate deals 60% extra damage. Additionally, she receives a stack of “Core Resonance” when her turn ends.

Saber’s Ultimate deals 60% extra damage. Additionally, she receives a stack of “Core Resonance” when her turn ends. Eidolon 2: Saber’s outgoing damage ignores a certain amount of the adversary’s DEF for every stack of “Core Resonance” she gains. Additionally, Saber’s Skill damage receives a damage boost depending on how many “Core Resonance” stacks she possesses.

Saber’s outgoing damage ignores a certain amount of the adversary’s DEF for every stack of “Core Resonance” she gains. Additionally, Saber’s Skill damage receives a damage boost depending on how many “Core Resonance” stacks she possesses. Eidolon 4: Saber’s Wind RES PEN receives a passive boost of 8%. Moreover, her Wind RES PEN gets boosted by 4% every time Saber triggers her Ultimate ability.

Saber’s Wind RES PEN receives a passive boost of 8%. Moreover, her Wind RES PEN gets boosted by 4% every time Saber triggers her Ultimate ability. Eidolon 6: When Saber uses her Ultimate for the first time after engaging in a fight, she regenerates 300 Energy for herself. Additionally, her Ultimate’s Wind RES PEN receives a 20% boost.

