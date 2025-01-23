Honkai Star Rail Hypogeum Enigma event guide: How to get free 4-star character selector

Hypogeum Enigma is a major event of Honkai Star Rail version 3.0. Similar to most major events, this also features an additional perk that will allow you to receive a free 4-star character selector. After you gain access to this feature, you can choose any one of the featured units and permanently add them to your collection.

This article discusses how you can unlock the free 4-star character selector from the Hypogeum Enigma event in Honkai Star Rail.

How to get the free 4-star character selector from Hypogeum Enigma event in Honkai Star Rail

The 4-star character selector (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking the free 4-star character selector from the Hypogeum Enigma event in Honkai Star Rail is quite simple. To gain access to the feature, you must complete 10 Shallow Hypogeum rooms. Since the Shallow Hypogeum section is divided into multiple stages, you need to fully complete Prophecy Tablet, Golden Scapegoat, Hand of Zagreus, and Oronyx’s Miracle.

The first two stages — Prophecy Tablet and Golden Scapegoat — feature three rooms each, while the last two Shallow Hypogeum stages — Hand of Zagreus and Oronyx’s Miracle — boast four rooms, making it 10 rooms in total. To complete each of the rooms, you must solve the puzzle and move on to the next room.

After finishing all rooms associated with a particular stage, you’ll get to unlock the next one.

When you gain access to the free 4-star character selector, you will be able to choose one from the following catalog:

Guinaifen

Hanya

Tingyun

Hook

Which 4-star character you should consider getting from Hypogeum Enigma event in Honkai Star Rail

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Among the four choices, you should consider choosing Tingyun from the Hypogeum Enigma event in Honkai Star Rail. Besides the abovementioned 4-star, the other three are quite sub-par and have been overshadowed for a long time. Tingyun can easily fit into numerous team compositions, especially the ones that feature DPS units whose primary source of damage is their Ultimate ability, as this Foxian can regenerate one of her team member’s Energy.

Since Tingyun is a 4-star character, she performs to her fullest when all six of her Eidolons are active. Therefore, if you already have the unit added to your collection, you can choose her again to gain an Eidolon level. If you are new to the game, you can still pick her from the free 4-star character selector, as her buffs are universal and can easily be paired with any DPS units except the BE ones.

