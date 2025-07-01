Honkai Star Rail Hysilens kit, traces, and eidolons leaked

Hysilens was officially revealed as a 5-star Physical Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail 3.4’s drip marketing. The officials have yet to release full details about her kit, but recent beta leaks shared by sources like Hakush.in provide an early look at her playstyle.
Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail appears to be a DoT-focused unit that inflicts multiple status effects and deals damage to enemies caught within her Ultimate zone. This article breaks down everything currently known about her abilities, traces, and eidolons based on current leaks.
Note: The following content is based on leaks and is subject to change.
Hysilens kit in Honkai Star Rail according to leaks
Hysilens is drip-marketed to be a Physical Nihility unit. She appears to be a DoT-centric unit, based on datamines by Hakush.in:
- HP: 1203
- ATK: 601
- DEF: 485
- SPD: 102
Hysilen’s ability leaks in Honkai Star Rail
- Basic attack: Deals damage to a single enemy.
- Skill: Deals damage and increases the base damage taken by all enemies for three turns.
- Ultimate: Deploys a zone that reduces enemy targets' ATK and DEF, and deals DMG to all enemies.
- Technique: Creates a moving Special Dimension for 20 seconds, causing nearby enemies to enter the “Enraptured” state. Enraptured enemies won’t attack Hysilens and will follow the Dimension until it ends. Only one Dimension effect can be active per team at a time. At the start of battle, the Technique applies two random DoT effects from Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, or Shock.
Other abilities (Ultimate zone effects)
- While the Zone is active, whenever an enemy takes damage from a DoT effect, Hysilens inflicts bonus Physical DoT on them.
- This extra DoT cannot trigger repeatedly from the same instance of damage.
- It can only activate a limited number of times per turn or per allied action.
- The Zone lasts for three turns, with its duration reduced by one at the start of each turn.
Hysilen’s traces and eidolons in Honkai Star Rail, according to leaks
Hysilen’s trace leaks:
- Trace 1: At the start of combat, Hysilens creates a Zone with the same effect as her Ultimate, lasting for three turns.
- Trace 2: When other allies perform attacks, Hysilens has a base chance to inflict the enemy target with one of the same states as Hysilens's Talent (Wind Shear/Bleed/Burn/Shock) for two turns.
- Trace 3: For every 10% of Hysilens's Effect Hit Rate that exceeds 60%, increases DMG by 15%, up to 90%.
Hysilen’s eidolon leaks:
- Eidolon 1: When using Ultimate, if the enemy target is currently inflicted with DoT(s), it immediately deals 150% of the original DoT damage. When Hysilens deploys a Zone, it recovers 1 Skill Point(s).
- Eidolon 2: While the Zone is active, reduces All-Type RES of all enemies by 20%.
- Eidolon 4: While the Zone is active, the DMG Boost effect from Trace "Strings of Pearl" applies to all allies.
- Eidolon 6: Ultimate’s Zone is enhanced. Hysilens's Physical DoT effect trigger count increases by 4. When Hysilens inflicts a DoT state on enemies through Talent or Trace "Bubble of Grandeur," there is a base chance to additionally inflict a DoT state that is individually calculated
Overall, Hysilens appears to be a versatile DoT enabler in Honkai Star Rail, featuring a unique zone mechanic and strong synergy across multiple damage types. Her kit offers layered utility that could make her a key asset in DoT-focused team compositions.
