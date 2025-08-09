Honkai Star Rail: Is March 7th's new form in Amphoreus on the Path of Voracity or Enigmata?

March 7th’s new Amphoreus form has sparked a wave of speculation in the Honkai Star Rail community. Her appearance in the version 3.5 livestream, complete with striking design elements, has led many to wonder if she is tied to the Path of Voracity or Enigmata.With her Chrysos Heir Evernight identity and possession of the Coreflame of Time, her design choices hint at other Aeon connections beyond Rememberance that may shape the current Amphoreus arc’s outcome. While official details will only be revealed with version 3.5’s launch, the community is already dissecting every possible clue.Community discussion on March 7th’s role in Amphoreus' arc in Honkai Star RailMany players have zeroed in on several design cues that suggest a link to the Path of Voracity. These include the Aeon of Voracity’s symbols from Myriad Celestia reflected in her umbrella accessory, and imagery that recalls consuming or “voraging” Amphoreus.The Myriad Celestia connections are essential since the Aeon of Voracity, Oroboros, is described as a devourer and Leviathan-like being. Many players believe these design details are intentional foreshadowing rather than aesthetic coincidence.Insights from Honkai Star Rail’s Oneiric Shard The emanations of Istaroth, her fall, and the waiting for her return. by u/Polstead in Genshin_Lore Voracity represents a non-playable Path tied to the Aeon Oroboros, a cosmic entity known as the “world eater, relentless consumer, and thinking black hole.” To Oroboros, all life is a flickering fragment destined to be swallowed by the void that birthed it. The stars themselves are prey to this endless hunger, mirroring how insects fall to birds and hares to wolves.Descriptions of the Oneiric Shard draw on Leviathan-like symbolism, portraying drifting lights in a starry sea being drawn toward an inevitable darkness, imagery that closely matches elements in March’s latest design.Connections to Enigmata and MythusEnigmata in Honkai Star Rail, another non-playable Path, corresponds with the Aeon Mythus. Mythus opposes the certainty of Erudition, creating the Fog of Thought and Rain of Sensation to reveal the inexplicable. They convey this through agents such as Morph, Screen, Riddle, and Mirage.Their philosophy suggests that truth is a dreamlike concept, never fully attainable, encouraging endless curiosity. If March 7th’s form is tied to Enigmata, it would reframe her Chrysos Heir role as one of mystery and perception rather than cosmic consumption.Evernight’s role in Honkai Star RailSome theorists propose that Evernight was once an emanator of Voracity, escorting the universe into Oroboros’s maw before being sealed by the Garden of Recollection.Her reappearance could restart that mission, placing the Trailblazer in a position where freeing her may cost Amphoreus its future. Others argue her alignment with Enigmata could mean she is a guide to hidden truths, challenging the cycle in unexpected ways.March 7th’s Amphoreus form remains one of the most discussed topics ahead of Honkai Star Rail’s Version 3.5. Once the update arrives, players will finally discover whether Evernight’s destiny aligns with Remembrance, Oroboros, Mythus, or a role beyond current speculation.