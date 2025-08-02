Honkai Star Rail reveals new look of March 7th

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream has finally unveiled March 7th’s long-teased transformation, and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. Her new form marks a dramatic shift from her cheerful and youthful appearance, now giving off a more mysterious and powerful vibe.

Ad

This transformation offers key hints about her origins and her true role in the Amphoreus arc, revealing she is more than just a member of the Astral Express and a "Child of Remembrance."

March 7th's new powerful appearance in Honkai Star Rail

March 7th in the official trailer of version 3.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th’s new design marks a dramatic shift from her cheerful, pink-haired persona. Now dressed in sleek black, with glowing red eyes and long, flowing hair with a red crested umbrella, she radiates a powerful and commanding presence.

Ad

Trending

A closer look at the X-shaped jellyfish beside March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

We can also observe crimson, X-shaped jellyfish memosprites, possibly hinting at her playable format. The bright pink and blue hues of optimism have been replaced by an aura of mystery and power, hinting at her role in the upcoming chapter in Amphoreus.

Ad

March 7th is likely going to be the Chrysos Heir Evernight

March 7th and the silhouette of the Chrysos Heir (Evernight) (Image via HoYoverse)

In previous Trailblaze Missions of Honkai Star Rail, Oronyx (Titan of Time) refers to March 7th as “mother.” This title appears to align with the mysterious figure in Amphoreus known as Evernight, a Chrysos Heir and demigod associated with the Coreflame of Time. If March 7th is indeed Evernight, it would confirm her as a key figure in Amphoreus’ mythos.

March 7th’s transformation in version 3.5 livestream sets the stage for major story developments still to come. While her full role remains a mystery, these early glimpses hint at a powerful awakening tied to Amphoreus and the roots of remembrance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kriti Jamwal Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.



Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.



Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.