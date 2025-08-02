Honkai Star Rail reveals new look of March 7th

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 livestream has finally unveiled March 7th’s long-teased transformation, and it’s nothing short of breathtaking. Her new form marks a dramatic shift from her cheerful and youthful appearance, now giving off a more mysterious and powerful vibe.
This transformation offers key hints about her origins and her true role in the Amphoreus arc, revealing she is more than just a member of the Astral Express and a "Child of Remembrance."
March 7th's new powerful appearance in Honkai Star Rail
March 7th’s new design marks a dramatic shift from her cheerful, pink-haired persona. Now dressed in sleek black, with glowing red eyes and long, flowing hair with a red crested umbrella, she radiates a powerful and commanding presence.
We can also observe crimson, X-shaped jellyfish memosprites, possibly hinting at her playable format. The bright pink and blue hues of optimism have been replaced by an aura of mystery and power, hinting at her role in the upcoming chapter in Amphoreus.
March 7th is likely going to be the Chrysos Heir Evernight
In previous Trailblaze Missions of Honkai Star Rail, Oronyx (Titan of Time) refers to March 7th as “mother.” This title appears to align with the mysterious figure in Amphoreus known as Evernight, a Chrysos Heir and demigod associated with the Coreflame of Time. If March 7th is indeed Evernight, it would confirm her as a key figure in Amphoreus’ mythos.
March 7th’s transformation in version 3.5 livestream sets the stage for major story developments still to come. While her full role remains a mystery, these early glimpses hint at a powerful awakening tied to Amphoreus and the roots of remembrance.
